HAGUE — The Silver Bay YMCA has announced the lineup for its first-ever Bluegrass in Heaven (BGIH) music festival on Sept. 15-17.

The festival will be held at the Silver Bay YMCA at 87 Silver Bay Road in Hague. It will bring together some of the top bluegrass artists such as 2019 Grammy Bluegrass Album of the Year winner Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, and regional talent such as the Bob & Sarah Amos Band.

“The YMCA campus, located right on the shore of beautiful Lake George in Silver Bay NY, is a perfect location and facility for a music festival. The lineup of performers is amazing, and we can't wait to be a part of it,” said Bob and Sarah Amos, of the Bob & Sarah Amos Band.

The festival will be spread out throughout the Silver Bay YMCA’s 700-acre waterfront campus. Attendees will not only be able to listen to some of the top artists in bluegrass today, but they will also have access to the programs offered at the Silver Bay YMCA during the festival as well. Between sets, festival guests are encouraged to take a paddle on the northern end of Lake George, read a book in the Silver Bay YMCA library, play a round of disc golf or partake in one of the many other programs and activities offered.

There will also be a BGIH-themed photo wall hidden somewhere on campus. Guests who find this unique photo wall are encouraged to share their photos with Silver Bay on social media using #BLUEGRASSHEAVEN. Additionally, Silver Bay YMCA is partnering with local businesses to highlight what the northern part of Lake George has to offer.

“We are thrilled to announce the start of a new annual tradition here at Silver Bay YMCA: the Bluegrass in Heaven music festival," said Zac Smalley, Silver Bay YMCA director of guest and member programs. “I am especially excited about the level of community partnership we are dealing with here — the economic and cultural impact the Bluegrass in Heaven will have on the Northern Lake George area (and beyond) is phenomenal. We are so excited to have an event like this that will benefit our community of Hague and Ticonderoga most directly.”

Bluegrass in Heaven is a joint effort spearheaded by sponsors such as the Warren County Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee, Hague Town Supervisor Edna Fraiser, and the Ticonderoga Festival Guild Inc.

Festival passes are available for $40 and includes access to Silver Bay YMCA workshops, a variety of vendors and performances by local and regional talent. All-inclusive festival passes are available for $80 and includes everything in the Festival Pass plus access to headliner performances which will take place in Silver Bay YMCA’s auditorium.

For more information about the festival’s lineup, schedule, and anything BGIH related can be found at www.silverbay.org/bluegrass-in-heaven or on social media at SilverBayYMCA.