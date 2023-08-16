From a press release: The Silver Bay YMCA welcomed the Glens Falls Symphony to its stage on July 29, along with "We Are Instrumental" which hosted an “instrument petting zoo," or a chance for young people to try new instruments.

Students from Ticonderoga Junior/High School were brought in to engage with younger kids as well as older participants and introduce them to the world of music.

“Talented students from Ticonderoga came down to Silver Bay to excite its young patrons on what instruments can do,” explained WAI’s Founder and Board Treasurer Evan Mack.

In addition to the Instrument Petting Zoo, the three students from Ticonderoga got to have one-on-one lessons with the professionals from the Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra.

After the experience, the symphony performed a concert for all in attendance.

Chet Lastowski, Silver Bay YMCA assistant vice president of campus and conference programs said it was a great partnership between three music-minded entities.

“The students that were here did a great job of instructing guests and encouraging them to try out any and all instruments” he said.