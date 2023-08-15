QUEENSBURY — A silent auction this weekend will benefit the Warren County Historical Society and more than 20 local artists.

“Inspired by History — Art Reflections of Warren County, New York” is being held in the Visual Arts Gallery in Dearlove Hall, SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury. Signage will direct interested parties on campus.

More than 25 artworks, created and contributed by regional artists, are for sale valued from $50 to several thousand dollars. Interested parties can begin viewing and bidding on August 18th, Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. continuing Saturday August 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the final bidding closing on Sunday at 5 p.m. Bidders will be notified of their winning bid if not in person at closing. Winning bidders will take possession of artwork upon payment to the WCHS. The society and artists will share 50/50 in the proceeds.

Each work of art has a Warren County history theme. Jurors for this exhibition are: Don Rittner, executive director, Warren County Historical Society; Teri Rogers, co-president, Warren County Historical Society; Gerri Groff, artist, Tisha Dolton, Warren County Historical Society, and Rebecca Pelchar, Assistant Professor of Art History, Director of the Visual Arts Gallery in Dearlove Hall and Curator of the SUNY Adirondack Art Collection.

The project was designed to promote local artists and support the historical society as the proceeds from the auction will be shared between the two.

“Warren County and the Adirondacks has been famous as a backdrop for artists for centuries. We wanted to showcase our modern artists who still view the Adirondack region as a wonderful backdrop for all forms of modern art,” Ritner said in a news release.

For further info, contact the historical society at 518-743-0734 or mail@wcnyhs.org.