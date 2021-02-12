Signs taken down for Bow Tie Cinemas at Wilton Mall; Chain officials won't comment

WILTON — The interior and exterior signs for Bow Tie Cinemas at Wilton Mall have been removed, but no one is commenting about the theater chain’s future at the location.

The theater has been dark since March 16, 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers could be seen on Feb. 5, removing the exterior signs from the mall.

Bow Tie’s locations in Schenectady and Saratoga Springs have reopened since the shutdown caused by the pandemic.

Joe Masher, chief operating officer for Bow Tie Cinemas, did not return multiple messages, seeking comment, over the past week. The mall’s manager also did not return calls seeking comment.

Other theaters that remain closed in the area include Regal Cinemas at Aviation Mall in Queensbury. James Griffith, the mall’s general manager, said in an email that he has not heard anything from Regal Cinemas about when it plans to reopen.

However, some theaters are open in the region.

Sue Montgomery Corey, director of the Indian Lake Theater, said the movie house reopened on Dec. 10 and is currently showing “Wonder Woman 1984.”