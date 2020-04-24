Signs of support: Schools recognize seniors on their front lawns

Lake George parents had received an email that the surprise was coming, but the seniors didn’t know, said Lake George Superintendent Lynne Rutnik.

Rutnik said she was thinking of the loss of the rites of passage for her graduating seniors. Teachers helped design the signs and the school ordered them.

Rutnik then reached out to 30 or 40 of the 11th-grade parents and students to help distribute the signs in a secret mission after 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

“It kind of took on a wonderful pay-it-forward life of its own,” Rutnik said.

She sent an email to all the senior parents so they wouldn’t be alarmed by seeing someone sneaking onto their property late at night.

The signs had balloons on them. Some had candy attached to them.

“It’s just a way to model giving back in a time where we know that there’s a great deal of sadness that our seniors, our Class of 2020, and their parents are experiencing,” Rutnik said, adding that the school is working with the town and village to do another visual tribute.

Shelley Clarke helped her son Cole, a junior, deliver signs Wednesday night. Her son, Shane, a senior, also received one.