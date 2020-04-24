Signs of support: Schools recognize seniors on their front lawns

LAKE GEORGE — Scottie Austin was ready to give up on his senior year.
The Lake George senior was missing the last months of his high school career.
“He really started to feel like he wanted to give up,” his mom, Amy Austin said. “He didn’t want to log on every day and do the homework.”
Scottie had missed his last baseball season. He didn’t get to go to his senior ball.
New York schools have been on pause since mid-March and will be until at least May 15.
“They’re missing out on events that they have looked forward to since the seventh grade,” Amy Austin said.
But Thursday morning, Scottie woke up to a surprise in his front yard. The 11th-grade students at Lake George Central School planted lawn signs in the yards of all 84 Lake George seniors.
Several schools in the region have been honoring the Class of 2020 in similar fashion. Lawn signs have popped up in front of the homes of seniors in South Glens Falls and Corinth and on the lawn in front of the Granville Junior-Senior High School.
Austin said her son felt like the school hadn’t forgotten about him.
“It was really refreshing,” Amy Austin said. “It was emotional, but it was really refreshing.”
Lake George parents had received an email that the surprise was coming, but the seniors didn’t know, said Lake George Superintendent Lynne Rutnik.
Rutnik said she was thinking of the loss of the rites of passage for her graduating seniors. Teachers helped design the signs and the school ordered them.
Rutnik then reached out to 30 or 40 of the 11th-grade parents and students to help distribute the signs in a secret mission after 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
“It kind of took on a wonderful pay-it-forward life of its own,” Rutnik said.
She sent an email to all the senior parents so they wouldn’t be alarmed by seeing someone sneaking onto their property late at night.
The signs had balloons on them. Some had candy attached to them.
“It’s just a way to model giving back in a time where we know that there’s a great deal of sadness that our seniors, our Class of 2020, and their parents are experiencing,” Rutnik said, adding that the school is working with the town and village to do another visual tribute.
Shelley Clarke helped her son Cole, a junior, deliver signs Wednesday night. Her son, Shane, a senior, also received one.
“He was very excited when he saw it,” Clarke said. “Anything to bring joy to them at this point, whatever we can do, is greatly appreciated.”
Parents of seniors, she said, feel “awful,” constantly wondering what’s going to happen with the rest of the school year.
“Are they going to have graduation?” she said. “Are they going back to school for a month and a half and maybe get in the sports award banquet and the scholarship award night, the senior ball, and all the things they’re missing out? You just hope that maybe they’ll be able to get some of that in anyway.”
The boys basketball season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Shane said he was confused at first Thursday morning, but when he read the sign, “It was pretty cool.”
“It made me feel really good that people are still thinking about us at this point,” Shane said.
Cole said it was a “cool experience” to be able to help his brother and all his senior friends.
“It was a fun experience,” Cole said.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
