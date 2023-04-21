GLENS FALLS — “Ohayo,” said Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins on Friday, using a Japanese term for good morning, as he greeted the delegation from Saga City in Japan, to the second floor art gallery at City Hall.

In celebration of a 35-year friendship between the people of Glens Falls and sister city Saga, a group of 19 individuals braved a 14-hour flight to pay a visit to the community. They were first welcomed Thursday with a reception at the Queensbury Hotel before congregating at City Hall Friday morning for a presentation by Collins, and a tour around the central hub.

“In some of our conversations yesterday, I was able to learn that there is more in common than I would have first thought,” Collins said, pausing occasionally for translation by Milly Koh, co-founder and director of the Sister Cities Committee.

Since 1988, the Saga program has been showcasing how communities from opposite end of the planet can find similarities and common ground. In fact, it started when an Adirondack Balloon Festival team from Glens Falls visited the Saga International Balloon Fiesta, and a bond was struck. The program has hosted and sent delegates and students from both cities to stay with host families throughout the years to learn about what unites our two communities, but also to study how the two cultures are different.

On Friday, Collins began by pointing out a few of the differences in how the two cities are organized. One such difference is how much smaller Glens Falls government is comparatively. The Saga City Council is made up of 36 members, whereas Glens Falls Common Council is comprised of just six.

“As I think you’re aware, the government in the United States, the parties are deeply divided and acrimonious,” Collins said. “In the city of Glens Falls, zero of that exists; and so our ability to get things done, and therefore my ability to influence positive change is unprecedented.”

Collins spoke a little about himself and how he’d never intended to find himself in the political arena but felt very grateful for the opportunities it has presented, including meeting his counterpart from Japan.

“It sounds like we took office around the same time,” Collins said, addressing Saga Mayor Hidetaka Sakai directly. “So we’ve got two and a half more years to make all the difference we can.”

Collins shared a little bit of the history of Glens Falls, including the unconfirmed, but popular folk story regarding how the city got its name.

“The city’s name comes from Colonel Johannes Glen, sometime around 1788. I say, ‘sometime around 1788,’ because no one really knows when it changed,” he said. “There is folklore that the change came from an earlier settler called Abraham Wing, who lost a card game to Johannes Glen, and therefore we are now, ‘Glens Falls and not, ‘Wings Falls.’”

Sakai also took the podium to talk briefly about the relationship between the two cities.

“I’d like to express my sincere gratitude for your warm welcoming that you’ve given us,” he said via a translator. “There were also welcoming boards and on it, it actually said, ‘welcome,’ in Japanese, in kanji, the Chinese characters, and we know that it could probably have been very difficult to write it but we’re very grateful for that as well.”

Sakai said he was also taken aback at how many similarities there are between Glens Falls and Saga. He said that he had the opportunity to speak with at least two of the previous mayors of Saga City about the sister cities program and hopes to continue growing the relationship in his time.

“I’m really looking forward to the continuing of our exchange today, and thank you for your warm welcoming,” he concluded.

A video, which was produced by students who had participated in the Saga program was shown during the presentation, which highlighted some key moments of the past 35 years. But perhaps one of the best testaments to the endearing charm of the program came from a letter, which Collins read. It was sent to the Glens Falls Fire Department in 1991 from a resident who hosted a student tour group during that year’s delegation.

“Dear Jamie, thanks again for the super tour of the fire house,” Collins read. “The kids and I really enjoyed it.”

The letter included a picture taken of one of the Saga students with the young firefighter.

“They said you were a, ‘young, hot fireman,’ no pun intended,” Collin continued. “This young fireman is our fire chief (James Schrammel) today. And he retires on the 5th of May.”

Sports similarities

Collins fielded questions from the group which covered the city budget, as well as its ties to sports. One member of the group said that the city had just built its own civic center similar to Cool Insuring Arena, which would soon start hosting concerts as well as some of the largest sporting events in the country. Sakai explained that Saga City hosts several professional basketball teams in the summer, one of which was actually playing in their finals Thursday.

“No kidding,” Collins answered. “I think we should explore ways that either some athletes or musicians could become part of this exchange.”

As is tradition, mayors Collins and Sakai exchanged gifts. Collins presented Sakai with a one-of-a-kind Adirondack chair, painted by local artist Anthony Richichi. Sakai, in turn, presented Collins with a hand-crafted wooden balloon commemorating the two cities’ collaboration in the Adirondack Balloon Festival.

Walking tour

After a few photo ops, the group walked along Glen Street to the Crandall Public Library, which houses several exhibits of some of the past gifts exchanged from the program’s 35-year history. Each member of the group was given a set of pins commemorating the Folklife Center’s 30th anniversary. Sakai then presented the library board with a carved owl, which symbolizes good fortune.

The group was then treated to lunch at Davidson Brother’s Brewpub, before taking a bus tour through the city, to the Warren County Municipal Center.

Sightseeing with sister city Saga Sightseeing with sister city Saga Sightseeing with sister city Saga Sightseeing with sister city Saga Sightseeing with sister city Saga Sightseeing with sister city Saga Sightseeing with sister city Saga Sightseeing with sister city Saga Sightseeing with sister city Saga Sightseeing with sister city Saga Sightseeing with sister city Saga Sightseeing with sister city Saga Sightseeing with sister city Saga Delegation from Saga, Japan