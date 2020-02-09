You are the owner of this article.
Sightings — Feb. 9
Once again, Doctor Ellmers has outdone me. I have made a concerted effort to photograph some of the mustelid species and, with the exception of skunks, have failed miserably. One I have tried for particularly is a mink and, whereas all I have to show is indistinguishable smudges, Doc got this one in good light, right in mid-stride.

That is snow in back of his head, not a white Mohawk. This one was just leaving a stream bank burrow, no doubt searching for one of its favorite wintertime meals — a muskrat. If you have not seen the pictures on Doctor Ellmer’s Facebook page, you are really missing out. He has a tremendous eye and greater patience.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

