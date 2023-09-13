SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Completed work on a new water treatment building in South Glens Falls has been causing back-and-forth discussions among village officials for months with no resolution is sight. Officials have continually squabbled over what recompense they are owed for accepting sub-par work.

After first determining to take the contractor, Jersen Construction Group, to court if they did not agree to redo the work, the board more recently deigned to accept a credit for deficiencies in the building’s siding.

That decision, however was once again flipped after the contractor presented the board with three options for finally concluding the matter.

The first proposal would be to leave the siding as it is and accept a credit of $10,000 from the contractor. The second would be to cover the dimpled siding. And the third option would be to replace the existing siding all together.

There would be “an 8 to 10 week lead time for the panels as well as a two to three week installation period,” Village Mayor Nicholas Bodkin explained during the board’s Sept. 8 meeting.

Further, replacing the siding would cause an additional 10 to 13 week delay on installing the building’s HVAC system, which could in turn cause damage to the material which is used in the wastewater treatment process. Slated for delivery in November, the material declines in quality if stored unused, said Highway Superintendent T.J. Chagnon, adding, that he wondered about costs, since it was delayed once already.

Trustee Tony Girard suggested going with option one, but wanted the board to attempt to negotiate for more than the $10,000 offered by the contractor.

“I would suggest that we put (out) an extreme high number and see where they come in at,” Girard said.

Trustee Harry Gutheil offered a counter opinion to Girard’s, suggesting that accepting the siding as is would be, “a disgrace.”

“If there’s no downside to option three, I would push in support of option three,” Gutheil said.

In addition to the added delay in the project and potential damage to the water treatment material, Girard pointed out that any option which would require more work to be done will likely cost the village money in labor.

Bodkin also questioned whether replacing the siding would also result in additional engineering costs due to the work being outside the scope of the original contract. Replacing the siding would be like starting over, some board members said.

“So it would probably end up costing us as much as we’re trying to save,” Bodkin stated.

Included in the debate is an electrical box panel, which has superficial damage on the backside of the box. Jersen claimed that if the village is seeking relief for that piece, it would have to take it up with it’s subcontractor, Spring Electric.

With no consensus on either claim, the board tabled further discussion for executive session in order to discuss potential legal actions. When it reconvened after executive session, the board stated that no further action had been taken.