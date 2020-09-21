Sick students quarantining at vacation home in Warren County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you have to quarantine with COVID-19, why not do it at a vacation home with beautiful views of the fall colors?

Two students who attend a college out of state are quarantining at an otherwise-empty vacation home in Warren County because they both caught COVID. Rather than stay in an isolation dorm at their college or bring the virus home to their families, they’re staying in a home that one of the families owns.

“In this situation, one of these students’ family has a seasonal home in Warren County that was not being used. This person and their college friend, who also tested positive for COVID-19, decided to quarantine at this home. While neither is a Warren County resident, Warren County Health Services worked with them to go over what they are obligated to do for their quarantine period,” said county spokesman Don Lehman.

That includes making sure that groceries, medication and other essential supplies are arranged so that the students do not have to leave the home, he said.