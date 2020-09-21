Sick students quarantining at vacation home in Warren County

If you have to quarantine with COVID-19, why not do it at a vacation home with beautiful views of the fall colors?
Two students who attend a college out of state are quarantining at an otherwise-empty vacation home in Warren County because they both caught COVID. Rather than stay in an isolation dorm at their college or bring the virus home to their families, they’re staying in a home that one of the families owns.
“In this situation, one of these students’ family has a seasonal home in Warren County that was not being used. This person and their college friend, who also tested positive for COVID-19, decided to quarantine at this home. While neither is a Warren County resident, Warren County Health Services worked with them to go over what they are obligated to do for their quarantine period,” said county spokesman Don Lehman.
That includes making sure that groceries, medication and other essential supplies are arranged so that the students do not have to leave the home, he said.
Other college students with coronavirus have moved back home to their families and have, in some cases, given the virus to other family members. When SUNY Oneonta closed due to an outbreak, Public Health officials asked students who had not tested positive to take the extra step of wearing a mask and quarantining themselves in a room for 14 days, just in case they developed the virus.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged Monday that colleges have led to an increase in cases.
“Bars and colleges have been presenting issues for us,” he said in a conference call. “How do we keep down the infection rate? We stay disciplined.”
But he noted that overall, the state has not seen a surge in cases.
“I want to thank all New Yorkers for all their efforts. The efforts they’re making literally have saved thousands of lives,” he said. “The health you are protecting is not just yours and your family’s. … It’s really an extraordinary accomplishment New Yorkers have achieved.”
Also on Monday:
- Warren County reported three new cases: Two college students from out of state, who are quarantining in Warren County, and a person who lives in the same household as a person who recently tested positive. In addition, four people have recovered, for a total of 334 confirmed cases since March and 286 recoveries among those cases. Twelve people are currently sick, one of whom is hospitalized with “moderate” illness.
- Washington County reported one new case and four recoveries, for a total of 274 cases since March and 257 recoveries. Four people are currently sick, and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported 10 people tested positive over the weekend, for a total of 1,013 cases since March, and 24 people recovered, for a total of 942 recoveries. There are 54 people currently ill, two of whom are hospitalized.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, in new cases, four Hadley residents, one more Moreau resident and one Wilton resident are ill. Still ill from last week are one Corinth resident, one town of Saratoga resident, one South Glens Falls resident, and four Moreau residents. One other resident, from the town of Saratoga, has recovered.
- Essex County reported one new case, from North Elba — not a resident or employee of the Essex Center nursing home. Of the many nursing home residents who are ill, three are hospitalized, a number that has not changed since the start of the outbreak there.
The Capital Region reported a total of 24 new cases Sunday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 1%. Four of the eight counties in the region posted positive test rates above 1%: Warren County, at 1.5%; Greene County at 1.8% with one case; and Saratoga County and Albany County at 1.2%.
Statewide, 573 people tested positive Sunday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.98%.
There were 458 people hospitalized with coronavirus throughout the state Sunday, and one person died.
Locally, Glens Falls Hospital reported one coronavirus patient and Saratoga Hospital reported two.
