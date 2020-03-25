Sick patient leads fretful vigil at home

With local testing halted for all but the sickest patients, people with symptoms of COVID-19 — even those with underlying health conditions that put them at risk — are being told to stay home and self-quarantine.
For Erin McGarry, who is 50, has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that makes it difficult for her to breathe and now also has a fever and dry cough, the lack of treatment and inability to get tested are frightening.
"I'm just scared to death, I gotta tell you," she said.
She lives in Lake George and goes for medical treatment to Warrensburg Health Center, part of the Hudson Headwaters Health Network. She called her doctor Monday morning and described her symptoms: gastrointestinal problems, such as diarrhea, that started about 10 days ago; then more recently, a fever of slightly over 100 and a dry cough. Health experts around the country have reported that some COVID-19 cases appear to include stomach aches and diarrhea among their early symptoms.
McGarry was told by her doctor to stay at home, monitor her symptoms and call back in a few days.
"As lousy as that sounds, it is what people are being told all over the state and all over the country," said Dr. John Sawyer, chief medical officer for Hudson Headwaters.
Because of a lack of testing supplies, COVID-19 tests have been restricted to health care providers and patients who are hospitalized, Sawyer said.
People who show up at the network's health centers are being met by a triage nurse at the door. Those who have fevers or respiratory complaints are being screened outside — a large tent has been set up at West Mountain Health Center, Building 2, on Carey Road in Queensbury — to avoid transmission to other patients.
But only those people so sick they have to be admitted to the hospital get tested.
"There's no good answer. The good answer would be to have ample testing," Sawyer said.
The lack of tests could skew public perception of the disease's spread, as far more people will have the disease than show up as confirmed cases.
"These last few days, we're flying blind. That's how it's going to be," Sawyer said.
The only way to approximate infection rates will be to work backward from hospitalizations and deaths.
"That's not how we would do it normally," he said.
The uncertainty preys on the minds of people like McGarry, who if she is hospitalized, would have no one to care for her 14-year-old daughter.
"I am the only one that she has. If I get sick, I don't know what will happen," she said.
She goes on oxygen at night for the COPD. She's worried about waiting too long to call for help if her breathing worsens.
"Yesterday, I could not go downstairs and carry up the laundry basket," she said on Tuesday. "I was pretty much sitting the whole day.
"As this continues, I'll have to wait until I'm barely breathing."
