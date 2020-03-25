Sick patient leads fretful vigil at home

People who show up at the network's health centers are being met by a triage nurse at the door. Those who have fevers or respiratory complaints are being screened outside — a large tent has been set up at West Mountain Health Center, Building 2, on Carey Road in Queensbury — to avoid transmission to other patients.

But only those people so sick they have to be admitted to the hospital get tested.

"There's no good answer. The good answer would be to have ample testing," Sawyer said.

The lack of tests could skew public perception of the disease's spread, as far more people will have the disease than show up as confirmed cases.

"These last few days, we're flying blind. That's how it's going to be," Sawyer said.

The only way to approximate infection rates will be to work backward from hospitalizations and deaths.

"That's not how we would do it normally," he said.

The uncertainty preys on the minds of people like McGarry, who if she is hospitalized, would have no one to care for her 14-year-old daughter.

"I am the only one that she has. If I get sick, I don't know what will happen," she said.