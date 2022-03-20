 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shushan fire on Saturday displaces family of four

  • 0

SHUSHAN — A Saturday afternoon fire displaced a family of four, including a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old.

The Northeastern Chapter of the American Red Cross provided aide to the two adults and two children after a fire broke out in their home on Steele Road in Shushan. 

According to a Red Cross news release, volunteers provided health services and financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing. One of the victims is reportedly eligible to receive veterans services as well.

Fire officials could not be reached for more information on Sunday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials say art school used as shelter bombed by Russians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News