Shushan fire on Saturday displaces family of four

SHUSHAN — A Saturday afternoon fire displaced a family of four, including a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old.

The Northeastern Chapter of the American Red Cross provided aide to the two adults and two children after a fire broke out in their home on Steele Road in Shushan.

According to a Red Cross news release, volunteers provided health services and financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing. One of the victims is reportedly eligible to receive veterans services as well.

Fire officials could not be reached for more information on Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0