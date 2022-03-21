 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shushan fire is under investigation

SHUSHAN — Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol said the Saturday afternoon fire on Steele Road in Shushan was still under investigation on Monday.

While the cause has not yet been determined, Bristol said he does not believe the fire is suspicious.

Bristol said firefighters responded to a call at 11:53 a.m. to find a single-family home on fire. Fire officials were on the scene conducting an investigation until 7 p.m.

The fire displaced a family of four, including a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old.

The Northeastern Chapter of the American Red Cross provided aide to the family after the fire.

According to a Red Cross news release, volunteers provided health services and financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing. One of the victims is reportedly eligible to receive veterans services as well.

