GANSEVOORT – A snowbird family who spend their summers in the area participating in local charities and events is taking a tried and true summer fundraiser in a more crafty direction.

Gary Cox, wife Kelly, and their two daughters Lili and Ember, spend most of the year in Florida, but during the summer season the family returns to the Adirondacks where they like to invest their time and energy spreading some joy throughout the community.

“We normally give cupcakes and things like that to the police stations, and fire stations, and court houses and stuff,” Gary Cox said of the family’s community outings. “We make treats every week.”

Last year, Cox said his younger daughter, Ember, wanted to set up a lemonade stand to raise money for some princess gear she had her eye on. With the money that was left over, she decided to share the wealth and started doling out dollars to her friends in the neighborhood.

Turns out, giving feels a little better than getting. This year, Ember decided to forgo making any purchases for herself and hold a charity art sale. And what’s more, Ember’s older sister, Lili is getting in on the philanthropic fun as well.

“She said she wanted to have an art stand, but she wanted to give the money away to the animal shelter,” Cox said. “They’ve been working feverishly for the past month putting together rock art, framed art, jewelry, all kinds of things.”

Ember, was born with a cleft palate, and Lili was born with autism, which according to Cox, is the source of their special powers.

“Both my daughters know that everybody is born with something, and everybody has a special power,” he said. “(Ember’s) special power, she says, is love. She loves to spread love and kindness to everybody.”

After doing a bit of research, Cox reached out to the North Shore Animal League Adirondack Cat Adoption Center and found that it was a perfect fit for the girls’ project.

“We promote a lot of the superpowers that we have here at our house and they do a lot of great art so we decided to kind of combine everything,” Cox said.

The family will be selling Ember and Lili’s arts and crafts outside their home on Selfridge Road in Gansevoort from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday they plan to set up shop near the Lake George Steamboat Company. Once all the funds are tallied, the family will purchase supplies for the adoption center based on its online registry, and drop off the goods later in the week.

“The fact that they’re even engaged in doing that for us and our rescued kitties is really very thoughtful and caring,” said Debbie Oligny, director of the adoption center. “So that just speaks a lot for the children who are doing this.”