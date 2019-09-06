{{featured_button_text}}
Laura Roth

Laura Roth in rehearsal.

 Post-Star file photo

QUEENSBURY — Laura Roth will perform a show from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Glens Falls Elks Lodge, 32 Cronin Road, to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks.

Admission is $20 per person. There will be raffles, cash bar and snacks. For more information, contact Helen at 518-745-7821.

