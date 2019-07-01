FORT EDWARD — It had been a while since Peter Martin was a Boy Scout, camping on Rogers Isla…

FORT EDWARD — Despite the heat, bugs and poison ivy, participants in the latest SUNY Adirond…

The field school is still open

Spots are still open for the SUNY Adirondack Archaeology Field School. The program runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, from July 8 to Aug. 16.

Credit-seeking participants should contact SUNY Adirondack at (518) 743-2279. Community members and visitors may register through the SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education program.

For more information, go to bookstore.sunyacc.edu/archaeology-field-school.