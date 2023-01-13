Short-term rentals threaten to harm the character of neighborhoods

Family vacations and weekend getaways have taken a new form as platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo have taken off, but the rise of short-term rental properties is affecting the way small towns in the Adirondacks exist and function.

"Addressing the proliferation of short-term rentals in a manner that is consistent with the municipality’s individualized comprehensive plan and ensures the health, safety and welfare of its residents remains a priority for many localities throughout the state," said Katie Hodgdon, associate counsel for the Association of Towns of the State of New York, on Friday.

While several local municipalities, such as the towns of Queensbury and Fort Ann, have already created local laws regulating short-term rentals, Hadley-Luzerne and the town of Lake George are actively revising existing regulations and propoing new local laws for public input.

Lake Luzerne

Lake Luzerne Town Board member Jim Niles has only been on the board for a little over a year, but he is spearheading the research around short-term rentals and working on the local legislative action needed.

"The last thing we want to do is outlaw short-term rentals. That's the furthest thing from what we want to do. They provide a valuable group of (taxpaying) people and they make our towns come alive in the summer, but it's a hard balance we are trying to strike," he told The Post-Star. "We kind of hate to have to regulate what people can do with their property."

The Town Board is holding a public workshop on Monday at 7 p.m. to discuss possible amendments to the proposed local law that was drafted and received public comment in November.

Niles was previously on the town's zoning board and said the board received complaints about short-term rental properties regarding noise, parties and parking. That prompted him to begin researching steps other towns had taken to regulate these properties when he joined the Town Board. He said about 30% of the town's residences are used as summer vacation homes or seasonal rentals.

"I took a look at Warrensburg, Lake George, Queensbury and Bolton and I presented this to the board and the general consensus was 'we have to do something.' So, over the past eight months or so, we put together six drafts (of a local law) based on board members' input, public input and short-term rental owners' input. We keep fine-tuning it," he said.

Niles said it's been a long process, but the meetings with public input have been very productive and most of the short-term rental owners have no problem following regulations from the town.

"They just want to make sure it is a reasonable regulation that they can comply with, and what we are finding is that most of them already do what we want them to," he said.

The board received 20 comments during the public hearing on Nov. 28 and Niles said those points "were boiled down to four or five major concerns."

The plan for Monday's meeting is to continue going through the public comments received and then subsequently revise the draft of the local law.

Niles said the main issues are noise, burden on septic systems and parking.

Resident opposition

Retired Hadley-Luzrene school Superintendent Clint Freeman spoke to The Post-Star about the ways short-term rentals are impacting the community.

"The school population is down from what I've heard. One church shut down and the other one has less than 25 parishioners. People can't settle here because there are no homes because they are being used as transient rentals," Freeman said.

He admits he stopped attending Town Board meetings about three years ago because he feels the leadership is solely focused on monetary gains and not on preserving the character of the town.

"I don't know much about the conversations the Town Board is having, but I do know our street is zoned as residential and these properties are in direct violation of the zoning," he said.

Freeman bought his house on Davern Drive over 40 years ago and says all the properties on the street, aside from an old motel that stood before zoning existed, are residential properties. However, he is concerned that they are being used as short-term rentals.

"There are four houses that are vacant right now because they are used as short-term rentals or seasonally. Those houses could have families in them," he said.

Freeman said a neighbor on his street shares the same sentiments and has written to the board about his objections. They believe the property owners should be paying the 4% hotel tax to the county.

Lake George

Lake George is holding a public hearing to receive input on rezoning several neighborhoods to prevent future use of short-term rentals, except for those that would be grandfathered into the law since they are operating that way already.

"This is being done for one of two reasons. The first is in an effort to preserve the character of these neighborhoods, which are residential in nature," said Dan Barusch, director of planning and zoning, in a public notice.

"Several issues have arisen over the years that have prompted these changes including the proliferation of short-term rentals in residential-only zones, as well as the threat of commercial uses in the residential areas. Additionally, the second reason is to clean up some split-zone lots in residential neighborhoods," Barusch said.

The seven neighborhoods included in the proposed zoning change are as follows:

Beatty/Cedar/Markson: 47 properties changing from Residential Commercial High Density to Residential High Density

Sewell Street: 73 properties changing from Residential Commercial High Density to Residential High Density

Konci Terrace: portions of 13 properties changing from Residential Commercial Medium Density — minimum 2-acre lot size to Residential Rural — 5 acres

Schermerhorn Drive: seven properties, or portions, changing from Residential Commercial High Density–Lakeshore to Residential Medium Density — 1-acre minimum lot size

Platt Road/Carey Road:12 properties, or portions, changing from Residential Commercial High Density to Residential Medium Density — 2 acres

Big Hollow Road: 10 properties, or portions, changing from Residential Commercial High Density to Residential High Density

Sunny West: portions of 11 properties changing from Residential Commercial High Density–Lakeshore to Residential Medium Density — 1 acre

A letter was sent to short-term rental owners with property in the neighborhoods listed stating, "on record you have a valid licensed short-term rental, and are located in either the RS-1 or the RSH zoning districts; please know that your valid and licensed short-term rental will be 'grandfathered' and can continue to exist after the law." The letter and the proposed law also explain that the grandfathered properties cannot transfer the use to a new owner. The permit must be renewed every year and is subject to denial for noncompliance.

The new zoning would also prevent new commercial businesses or uses to operate in those zones.

Currently there is a moratorium on issuing additional short-term rental permits in the following districts until Feb. 8: Residential Special High Density, Residential Special-1 acre, Residential Commercial High Density and Residential Commercial Medium Density-1 acre. The sixth-month moratorium was passed by the Town Board on Aug. 8 to allow for the consideration of rezoning.

The town originally passed an ordinance allowing residences to be used as short-term rentals in November 2018, but it has since been amended multiple times.

Short-term rentals have since been deemed illegal in the town’s residential-only districts, as well as all Land Conservation, or LC, districts, all Residential Rural, or RR, districts, the Residential High Density district, or RH, and the Residential Medium-density districts, or RM-1 and RM-2.

In addition, any short-term rental owners are also subject to approval and a permitting process through the Planning and Zoning Office, which requires an annual renewal. The town hired a third-party company called Host Compliance to assist with keeping track of the properties.

'The real problem'

Stephen McNally, president of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, said the problem with short-term rentals in North Country communities has only grown over the years.

"What started out as a concern for a couple years, is now becoming a problem because we have no housing for the local people," McNally said. "The majority of housing in these small towns are being bought and turned into a short-term rental."

He said in the small town he resides in near Gore Mountain, 50% of the houses are now used as short-term rentals.

McNally acknowledges the solution is not an easy one or even known yet, but there is a need for one.

"We have to do something. We have no affordable housing left. The whole Adirondack Park has the same problem and I'm not sure what the answer is," he said.