Short-term rentals create friction in local communities

FORT ANN — Five years ago, Katelyn Moskos and her husband, John, were living paycheck to paycheck to provide for their family.

“My husband thought I was crazy, but we emptied our retirements and 401(k)’s and made our first investment in a property,” Moskos said with a laugh.

The risk paid off. The couple now owns and operates a successful luxury vacation rental company.

As she spoke, sunlight streamed through the windows in an upstairs nautical-themed meeting room at the office for Northern Living on Route 9 in the town of Lake George.

The Moskoses own nine properties, but also facilitate rentals for homeowners that only occupy their residences for a portion of the year.

“I’m not a Realtor. We strictly handle short-term rentals. I was in hospitality in Lake George for years and I just saw the need for this,” she said.

Things were going well for the new business, Moskos said, until about two years ago when they were approached by Washington County regarding their properties.

“We received a call from the county telling us we needed to come in and meet with them, and we walked in to a table with files of all our properties spread out. They told us, we have to shut your homes down for this code violation and that one,” Moskos recalled.

She said the county had received a letter from the Fort Ann Town Board stating the properties were not up to code.

However, Northern Living was able to prove the accusations were false and the houses remained open. Moskos said a few minor septic upgrades were made where necessary.

The Town Board still felt differently regarding the business.

In a spring 2021 meeting, town Supervisor Sam Hall expressed his concerns regarding the properties owned and operated by Northern Living.

At this point, Moskos said she had never met or interacted with the supervisor, but his comments were brought to her attention by those in attendance at the meeting.

Hall suggests the business is being run like “the Wild West,” explaining that the owners should be held to some rules and regulations.

A neighbor of one of the short-term rentals managed by Northern Living, Jeffrey Pepper, agreed. He called Moskos with a complaint, claiming “she makes her own rules,” to which she replied, “yes, because the town didn’t have any.”

Hall suggested that the property owners be charged a permit fee to be able to operate short-term rentals in the town, even though other local municipalities have shied away from charging owners.

“When you look at some of the rates they are receiving over there at Northern Living, it would be embarrassing and a waste of time to charge them $50 when they get $250 a night,” he said at the meeting.

The cost of short-term rental permits range across the state between $25 and $375. Hall suggested a possible flat rate of $500 per property or a sliding scale fee that would be based off of the income acquired at the property.

Board member George Smith agreed with the supervisor on a fee of at least $500, citing the extra work that would be put on the town code enforcer.

Moskos said she feels the town has launched a personal attack on her business, despite taking precautions for security and liability purposes without being required to by the town or any short-term rental service apps.

She explained that people interested in their properties must complete a rental application and, pending approval, must review local lake and boating laws as well as sign a rental agreement outlining the rules of the property.

After Moskos was made aware of the views of the town officials, “Hands Off Our Homes,” an online campaign and petition, was launched to gain support in opposing short-term rental laws in both Fort Ann and the town of Queensbury. The website offers the opportunity to receive a lawn sign displaying support of the movement and the ability to e-sign the petition, which has received over 580 signatures.

Fort Ann resident and business owner Cliff Nelson said he thinks the campaign is “a marketing ploy used to surround (the Moskoses) with cannon fodder.”

Nelson claims the issue is often misconstrued when minor details surrounding code enforcements are focused on.

“The real core issue here is the change of use in the properties once they have been purchased,” he said.

He explained that the homes now owned by Northern Living once belonged to single families and now operate as “motels.”

As a business owner, he stated he is not anti-business, but recognizes the negative impact these properties have had on a community he has been a part of for over 20 years.

“I can see how these properties are tearing at the fabric of the community. These homes are meant for couples and families, not 10-12 new guests a day,” Nelson stated.

He cited turnouts at Town Board meetings over the past year in reference to the number of concerned citizens, adding that conversations between neighbors and Moskos often end in loud, heated exchanges.

Like most municipal laws that are crafted after a problem is discovered, Nelson said he thinks Northern Living brought these proposed laws upon themselves. He speculates it is only a matter of time before nationwide laws are established to regulate short-term rental properties.

The town of Fort Ann has yet to set a public hearing on the proposed short-term rental law, and the town supervisor could not be reached for questions by The Post-Star after two attempts over a two-week period.

Queensbury update

Despite the recent conversations to amend the town’s laws in Queensbury, a local couple is still facing hardships as the neighbors of a busy short-term rental property.

The Queensbury couple asked to remain anonymous due to an ongoing legal battle surrounding the matter that has cost them over $20,000 in legal fees.

When the young family chose their home on a quiet dirt road, it seemed like the ideal place to raise their kids, they said.

In recent years, though, they said they lost the sense of having a true neighbor and instead now experience a constant revolving door of traffic, which has often disturbed their children and precluded them from using outdoor furniture once enjoyed in their front yard.

The wife explained that the couple did not always feel negatively toward the changes next door and found the short-term rental owner to be friendly and willing to work with them.

According to the woman, the cooperation was short-lived and her texts were soon answered with short, sometimes sarcastic, responses when she reached out with a concern about a guest or group.

After reporting their complaints to the town, the couple said they were threatened and subsequently sued by their neighbor.

The woman claims she has had guests curse and charge at her, her children have been yelled at, and in one instance, people having sex outside could be heard from their property.

She decided to join Queensbury’s short-term rental committee tasked with reviewing the current town law and suggesting recommendations for any changes necessary.

While the couple is hopeful the new law may help with some of the issues they have seen, both are concerned after learning Megan’s Law does not apply to short-term rental properties or renters.

Megan’s Law is a federal law that requires law enforcement to make information regarding sex offenders available to the public. This includes when a perpetrator moves, but time in short-term rentals, similar to hotel stays, are not required by law to be reported.

Town Board member Harrison Freer said any changes made to the short-term rental law would not be put into place until Jan. 1, 2023.

While the couple has experienced problems at their own residence, they both claim more short-term rental property owners should follow the lead of the Moskoses and Northern Living, where “they got it right” by closely monitoring their guests and properties.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

