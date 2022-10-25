Short-term rental owners oppose new rules

QUEENSBURY — The owner of a short-term rental property in Queensbury is ready to sell because of the town’s new rules that go into effect Jan. 1.

Nicholas LaSorsa, who purchased, renovated and turned the historic North Church at 2283 Ridge Road into a rental property, is listing the site this week, saying the town has single-handedly crushed his dream of having a future in the Adirondacks.

In June, the Town Board updated its short-term rental rules mandating a five-day minimum for all renters during peak season April 15 through Sept. 15, with short-term rental operators only allowed to rent 120 days of the year.

There are 886 short-term registrations in Warren County, and 88 in Queensbury, according to the county. The regulations are supposed to prevent “weekend warriors” from disturbing other residents of a neighborhood.

“If they were so concerned about people coming for the weekend causing trouble, why wouldn’t the same law apply to hotels or other lodging?” LaSorsa said. “They don’t, and they don’t have any data to support anything they’re doing.”

LaSorsa said the town has no way to enforce the new regulations.

“If they were concerned about bad actors, they should have written a law that goes after bad actors,” said LaSorsa, who added that current owners should have been grandfathered in. “A lot of people made investments based on the old set of rules, then all a sudden they changed the rules of the game.”

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said he hasn’t heard complaints from any other short-term rental owners other than LaSorsa. Strough said LaSorsa should have waited to see if the new law had any effect on his business.

“The people that live next to these short-term rentals didn’t think we went far enough,” Strough said. “And then you’ve got the people who are in the short-term rental business saying they don’t like the limitations. We listened to both sides and we thought we offered something that would make things better. Of course, your short-term rental people aren’t going to like it, they don’t want any limitations.”

Strough said LaSorsa’s church property, which is isolated, probably wouldn’t pose any problems to neighbors.

“But when we make the laws, we don’t make them for any particular individuals,” Strough said, “we make them for the bigger picture, the overall picture.”

Katelyn Moskos, owner and CEO of Northern Living, owns and handles vacation rental properties in both Warren and Washington counties. She started a website called Hands Off Our Homes to address proposed short-term rental regulations in both Fort Ann and Queensbury.

“I do realize the concerns that some of the neighbors have, however, those concerns are coming from improper hosts,” Moskos said. “But the law that they’re implementing is affecting everyone.”

A lot of homeowners rely on the rental income, which allowed them to purchase the property in the first place, she said.

“They purchased the home under one rule and now the rule’s completely changed for them,” Moskos said. “You’re going from 365 days of availability to 120.”

The new rules will hurt taxpayers by crippling tourism during the off-season, reducing the occupancy tax collected by the county. And homeowners will rent under the table to sidestep the regulations and, therefore, won’t submit any occupancy tax, she said.

“It’s going to hurt local businesses off-season,” she said, “and it’s going to hurt the taxpayers’ pocket by not generating that income that we’ve been generating over the last couple of years.”

She called the new short-term rental rules “overreaching.”

“Once your property rights are taken,” Moskos said, “they’re not typically given back.”