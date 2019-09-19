QUEENSBURY — It is still a draft, but the Town Board is now happy with its final draft of the short-term rentals law.
The 11-page proposal is similar to recent drafts. Board members agreed that they’re ready to vote on it, although they said they might need to amend it later.
The next step is to schedule a public hearing, which must be held before a final vote.
On Monday, board members hesitated on the precise number of occupants and cars to allow, before deciding to stick with what has been proposed: three cars for every two bedrooms and two people for every bedroom.
“I think it’s just something we need to decide, and if we need to adjust it, we’ll adjust it,” said board member Jennifer Switzer at Monday’s workshop meeting.
Building and Codes Director Dave Hatin agreed, saying he would bring complaints back to the board if landlords or neighbors report problems.
“We’ll have to see if it works,” he said.
Resident Mark LePorin is eager to see something put into law. Last week, Amazon Prime and USPS told him they could no longer deliver his mail, because renters next door are so often making his narrow road inaccessible.
You have free articles remaining.
“We can’t get our mail delivered because they’re parking on the street,” he told the Town Board.
Last Friday, 12 renters partied in the house next door to his house, he said.
“I don’t care what you do over there, but can’t you be quiet about it?” he said in frustration.
Hatin said he’s prepared to levy the maximum fine of $950 for violations of the proposed law.
“Until you hit them in the pocketbook, they don’t care,” he said. “That fine makes them care. When they lose money, they don’t like it.”
A look at the draft law:
- Property owner must get a $300 permit before renting a house for short-term use, defined as fewer than 30 days. The permit will be good for three years.
- Hotels, motels, inns, campgrounds and bed and breakfast establishments are exempt from the law.
- Overnight on-street parking is not allowed.
- Off-street parking is limited to 1.5 vehicles per bedroom, up to the limits of driveway space available. If there’s only space for three cars, only three will be allowed, even if there are three bedrooms. No parking will be allowed on the lawn.
- The owner must submit the name, address and phone number of someone who can handle complaints immediately — in the middle of the night, if necessary.
- Building & Codes will review each permit application and determine whether to issue it. The department can also issue restrictions to maintain safety or minimize adverse impacts on the neighborhood. However, the department can only deny the permit if the property doesn’t meet town standards for rentals, the application is incomplete, the owner lies on the application or the owner has had another short-term rental permit revoked within the previous year.
- The town standards include only allowing people to sleep in rooms that have a smoke detector and an exterior exit that opens directly to the outside, such as a door or window.
- Landlords must post rules that include quiet hours of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Landlords must also arrange for weekly garbage pickup during rentals.
- The maximum occupancy will be two people per bedroom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.