Shoreline Restaurant and operations rebranded, but staying in the family

LAKE GEORGE — Katie Carson and her husband Will have begun the rebranding and renovation process for the former Shoreline Restaurant and its cruises, boat rental business and motel, which they purchased from Katie’s father, Denis Quirk, at the end of 2022.

The Carsons have big plans for the family businesses now called Waterfront Hospitality, beginning with the plans Katie submitted to the village of Lake George Planning Board for its Wednesday meeting.

Katie’s proposal outlines the first phase for the restaurant, which will now be called The Lighthouse.

“There will be exterior facade upgrades such as: a new lighthouse cupola will be installed, the outdoor area will have new railings and stonework, removal of windows with reframing for new window installation, removing old doors to change location of doors leading to deck. The new facing will be white vinyl board and batten siding with natural wood cedar shakes. The doors and windows will be black powder coated. The exterior lights will be black powder coated and will be located along entrances on the exterior walls,” the plans read.

Future plans for the upgrade also include fire pits and a new menu.

The businesses have been run for over 30 years by first Katie’s grandfather, James “Jim” Quirk, and then most recently by her father.

“Lake George has a nostalgic magic that the families who visit experience with every stay. We are honored to be able to continue our family tradition of sharing our love of Lake George with the best lake experience for all who visit,” she said in a statement about why they purchased the business, on the company website.

According to the company’s website, Will and Katie “bring over 40 years of entrepreneurial experience to Lake George.” Will formerly owned and operated Leroy Holding Truck Lease & Service, which he sold in August 2022, before the couple purchased the Quirks’ waterside empire.

“We value the tradition and foundation that the Quirk family has built the business on. Rebranding brings modern design, trends and innovative updates to the guest experience. We look forward to sharing our vision with the Lake George community,” Will’s statement on the website reads.

The large, multi-deck wooden boats The Adirondac and The Horicon are still in operation and available for booking events, but the boats now sail under the name Lake George Waterfront Cruises.

The Woodbine Motel, another entity of the Shoreline company, will become The Bungalows this year. The motel is described as “a much-needed modern, family-friendly short-term rental property within walking distance to the lke.”

The motel formerly served as affordable housing for restaurant staff and J-1 students who came from other countries to work in Lake George during the busy summer season.