LAKE GEORGE — Some hospitality businesses that stay open year-round have trouble finding and retaining employees, going to such lengths that they drive their employees home and recruit recovering addicts who are seeking work.
“We personally have provided some of my people with rides in order to get them to work at a reasonable hour or get them home at a reasonable hour,” said Laura Kohls, who manages the Clarion Inn and Suites, Lake George Lanes and Games and Charlie’s Bar and Kitchen at the Courtyard by Marriott in Lake George.
Kohls said some of her employees live in Glens Falls and during the summer can take the trolley or bus. But they have to find other ways during the shoulder seasons.
“I have two of them that regularly take cabs, and that’s eating into their take-home pay because they’re spending it on cab fare,” she said.
Employees also carpool, she said, but that can be hard to arrange when people are working different shifts or when one or two members of the group are not scheduled to work, leaving the others without their ride.
Kohls said she even told one worker he should consider applying for positions at restaurants in downtown Glens Falls.
“I hate to lose him, but at the same time, he’s got to work,” she said.
The transportation topic has come up at the newly formed Lake George Collaborative, Kohls said, as well as at the Warren County Lodging Association.
Good workers, no rides
At Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, General Manager Sam Luciano personally drives recovering addicts from Albany to Lake George when he needs housekeepers in the off-season.
During the summer, the hotel hires J-1 visa students for housekeeping, serving and other essential tasks. But the last students leave after the Adirondack Nationals Car Show, which is held the weekend after Labor Day.
“But the volume of business doesn’t go down. We still have a full house on the weekend,” Luciano said.
For all of September and October, business is heavy on weekends. For the weekend of Oct. 26, he had reservations for two-thirds of the rooms more than a week in advance. Business drops off in November.
When rooms are used all weekend and then vacant during the week, his full-time staff can handle them. They take rooms out of service and clean them slowly over the course of the week.
But when rooms turn over from Friday night to Saturday night, he needs housekeepers.
The hotel hires three to five recovering addicts from the Rev. Peter Young’s Housing, Industries and Treatment, Inc. each week.
“They’ve worked out very well for us. The only downside for us is transportation,” Luciano said. “It ends up taking four hours out of your day.”
That’s because he has to drive an hour to Albany to pick them up and drive another hour to bring them to Fort William Henry. Then he drives them back at the end of the day.
It’s not a good long-term solution, he said.
“Father Young’s program is one of the fillers, but we need more,” he said.
Young, a Catholic priest, began the organization more than 50 years ago. His program provides addicts with housing and treatment, then training for jobs that pay a living wage.
Lack of motivation
Transportation isn't the only challenge for hospitality businesses trying to fill jobs. Another is the small pool of workers who can do the job, because so many are unqualified, unmotivated or uninterested in the hospitality field.
“There’s a shortage of individuals that find tourism-related jobs of career interest to them, and/or they perceive it to be seasonal work, and there’s no sense of applying for a job that’s not year-round,” said Inn at Erlowest General Manager Frank Dittrich.
But you can earn $40,000 to $50,000 in the hospitality business, Dittrich said.
Workers who start doing kitchen prep or washing dishes can advance and get full-time work. The full-time staff tackles maintenance projects, such as painting, to keep busy in the shoulder seasons, he said.
But people rarely last in the jobs.
“We try very hard for the people that work for us to give them a career, and the number of times you watch them just fall on their face is really disturbing,” he said.
He cited a recent hotel employee who was trying to work year-round. He was having financial problems because he had to borrow gas money from his co-workers every week.
Finally, he failed to show up for a shift. Hotel staff offered to pick him up but did not have his address. He didn't answer their calls and wasn't heard from again.
“He basically just walks away,” Dittrich said.
“There’s just a real challenge in the community to find motivated people that want to work. We’re continually looking,” he said.
Others stick to seasonal work, thinking “I’ll do what I can and then unemployment will get me through the winter, so I don’t have to work 6 months of the year,” he said.
“They’re the ones that ask if they can borrow money on the way out the door in the fall,” he added.
Some of his seasonal staff do keep working in the winter, shifting to winter work at Gore Mountain or elsewhere.
The inn has about 25 employees during the off-season, increasing to about 80 in the summer.
A small contingent of businesses are trying to stay open year-round, including the new Gaslight restaurant and East Cove, which reopened in July after a three-year absence. But they need more promotional support, Dittrich said.
More year-round business needed
Gino Chiaravelle, owner of Giuseppe’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, said that, when business drops in the off-season, he has no trouble finding workers. But there could be a labor shortage if activity in Lake George increased.
“There aren’t many people looking for work, and if they are, they may not be the ones that are qualified,” he said.
Mayor Robert Blais said he sometimes hears from business owners that they do not stay open later in the season because they can't find workers.
He believes local people would work if given the opportunity.
“I know there’s a lot of folks that we know in the community that are on food stamps,” he said.
Greater Glens Falls Transit runs a bus to Lake George in the morning and back in the evening, Blais said, and he sees people waiting to catch the bus.
“I think if the demand was there, I think Scott would run some additional trips," he said, referring to Scott Sopczyk, head of Glens Falls Transit. "That’s his call.”
Blais agreed more businesses need to be open year-round to develop a year-round tourist economy. He pointed to the new Gaslight restaurant, 10 McGillis Public House, XII Sporks American Cuisine and some retail stores downtown that are staying open.
“Each winter we’re finding just a few more,” he said.
“People love to come to Lake George. It’s beautiful every time of the year, but you have to give them a reason to come here."
