Shoplifting case leads to felony charge
WILTON -- A shoplifting case has led to felony and misdemeanor charges against a Schenectady man, according to police.

Maurice K. Davis, 47, was arrested Friday in connection with a Feb. 6 theft complaint from a store in Wilton, State Police records show.

Davis was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, for theft of over $1,000 worth of merchandise from an unspecified store, according to the State Police public information website. He was also charged with misdemeanor conspiracy.

Davis, who was arrested in Scotia, was released pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.

