FORT EDWARD — Following a horrific 6-mile ride in search of cell phone reception, three young adults are now without their close friend and loved one, Kaylin Gillis.

Gillis, 20, of Schuylerville, was killed by a gunshot fired into her vehicle from a residence on Patterson Hill Road in Hebron on April 15. She and friends had mistaken the resident’s driveway as a road to a friend’s house, according to police.

Kevin Monahan, the Hebron resident who lived at the home, is charged with second-degree murder in Gillis’ death.

While most of the focus in the days after shooting was on Monahan’s actions that night, the tragedy also brought renewed attention to the problem of limited cell phone service in many parts of Washington County. Gillis’ father, Andrew, spoke openly about the need for better cell reception in the lower Adirondacks at a news conference on Wednesday following a bail hearing for Monahan.

“Frankly, I am pissed that there was no cell service out there,” Gillis said. “That could have been the difference between first responders getting there to be able to save my daughter.”

Public officials have weighed in on the decade-long battle for better cell phone reception among rural Upstate New York municipalities after the incident.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, whose district includes Washington County, said the state has failed to keep a promise for better coverage.

“Despite significant federal dollars delivered, New York State has abysmally failed in keeping their promise to ensure all of Upstate is covered with adequate cell coverage and rural broadband access. This inexcusable lack of coverage impacts the ability to save lives as tragically shown by this horrific loss of life,” Stefanik said in an email.

Stefanik went on to say that she will continue her “strong record” of expanding coverage into rural municipalities of Upstate New York “by fighting back against the failed and fatal red tape and costly bureaucracy from state government in Albany impeding buildout,” she said.

Glen Gosnell, Washington County Department of Public Safety director and emergency manager, said there is a lot to do before Washington County is considered a county with proper cell phone coverage.

He said that from a public safety standpoint, the department’s desire is for 100% coverage within the county. To his knowledge, the last addition of a cell tower was prior to the March 2020 start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Neither the county nor the department of public safety have any control or authority to dictate to the cellular providers where they place their cell towers,” he said. “The newest towers that we are aware of went in before COVID and they were in South Argyle off Coach Road and Fort Edward off Route 197. So there have been some additional towers along with ‘upgrades’ to 5G.”

Gosnell went on to say a decent way to begin combating the problem would be to start with re-evaluations of service coverage.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office did not reply to The Post-Star’s questions regarding better cell phone reception by the press deadline. The governor released a statement last Tuesday regarding the incident and extended her condolences to the family.

For residents or visitors to the rural areas of Washington County, Gosnell said that the best way to contact 911 in an emergency with no cell reception is by using an old-school copper line phone.

“Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phones loose their signal when the power goes out,” he said. “If people reliant on a cell phone, if their vehicle is equipped with a help button that is an option to reach out to emergency services, as well the cell phone manufacturers are adding the ability to signal a distress call via satellite on newer model cell phones.”