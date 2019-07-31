QUEENSBURY — The criminal case against a Glens Falls man accused of shooting and killing a dog through the door of a home has been postponed indefinitely as he undergoes a mental health examination.
Joshua "Marco" Marcantonio will be examined to determine if he understand the case against him and can assist with his defense. If it is determined he does not, the case will be adjourned until he is deemed capable of standing trial.
Marcantonio faces an eight-count indictment for the May 9 shooting at a home on Charlotte Street that left a Dalmatian named Sir Edwin dead from a gunshot wound.
Police allege Marcantonio had been hanging out at the home and drinking, became combative with a resident and was asked to leave. He did, but returned seconds later and fired a 12-gauge shotgun through the front door, narrowly missing an occupant of the home but hitting the dog.
Marcantonio was arrested minutes later walking nearby. The gun was recovered from the porch of the home.
He has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges of attempted first-degree burglary as well as lesser felony counts of reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief and misdemeanor animal cruelty and criminal mischief.
The mental examination directive from acting Warren County Judge Kelly McKeighan came after McKeighan denied a request by Marcantonio's lawyer, Jeff Matte, to dismiss the charges. A pre-trial hearing had been set for July 25, but it was postponed amid the order for a mental health examination.
Court documents that were filed in recent weeks outline some strange behavior by Marcantonio before the shooting occurred.
He was hanging out at the home with a friend who lived there, Shannon Gilligan, and Marcantonio was drinking as they watched a movie. Gilligan told police that Marcantonio arrived with his cellphone wrapped in aluminum foil, and waved some sort of antenna over it at one point.
Gilligan said he fell asleep, but remembered an unusual request from Marcantonio before he did so.
"Just before I fell asleep I remember him telling me to get tin foil to wrap up my phone to cover the cameras up," Gilligan said.
Gilligan told police that he was awakened around 3 a.m. by Marcantonio punching him in the face and laughing. He told Marcantonio to leave, but Marcantonio charged at him, so Gilligan hit him in the chest with a skateboard, and Marcantonio then left.
As Gilligan watched him leave, he said Marcantonio retrieve a long gun from his car, and walk back toward the house. Gilligan closed the door, and a shot was fired through the door into the living room.
The dog was hit, yelped and rain upstairs to its owner, where it died seconds later.
Marcantonio, who was on probation for a misdemeanor assault conviction at the time of the shooting, is being held in Warren County Jail pending the result of the mental examination. He faces up to 15 years in state prison.
