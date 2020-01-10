Shooting case postponed because of illness

QUEENSBURY — The Glens Falls man who faces charges for allegedly shooting a house and killing a dog inside will have to wait until next week to learn his fate.

The trial of Joshua P. "Marco" Marcantonio was postponed Friday because his lawyer was not feeling well. Thursday's proceedings were cut short because of lawyer Jeff Matte's claims of illness as well.

The Warren County District Attorney's Office had rested its case Thursday morning, and any defense witnesses were to be presented Friday afternoon when Matte indicated he was ill and Judge Kelly McKeighan agreed to adjourn the case.

It was scheduled to resume Friday morning, but McKeighan agreed to postpone again after Matte continued to say he was ill.

Marcantonio, 30, has pleaded not guilty to felony counts of attempted burglary, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor animal cruelty for the shooting last May 9 at a home on Charlotte Street in Glens Falls.