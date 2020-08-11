Shirt Factory's Food Truck Corral back on

GLENS FALLS — The Shirt Factory's weekly Food Truck Corral is back on after city officials raised concerns about the event last week leading to its cancellation.
But it turns out the cancellation was nothing more than a "one week vacation," while organizers worked to address concerns raised by the city's Fire Department, Eric Unkauf, the event's organizer, wrote in a Monday Facebook post.
"Good news, met with officials from the Glens Falls Fire Department this morning and we have a way forward to have the 2020 Thursday Market & Food Truck Corral this week," the post reads.
The revised plans call for greater distance between vendors and additional social-distancing markers for those waiting to make an order.
The event, which attracts scores of people each week, has been taking place every Thursday since June.
Originally, the event began as a take-out service, but was allowed to begin normal restaurant operations with outdoor dinning after the Capital Region entered Phase 2 reopenings.
But the city's Fire Department questioned whether the event was following state guidelines last Thursday after fielding a number of concerns, Fire Chief James Schrammel said.
"We got some concerned people contacting us, that's the reason we contacted him," he said.
Unkauf decided to cancel the event until the concerns could be addressed.
But some of the concerns centered around whether the event itself was allowed to take place given the state's ban on large gatherings of more than 50 people. Dozens flock to the popular event each week.
This year's Take a Bite, a weekly food-sampling festival hosted downtown, was canceled after being deemed a non-essential event by the county that would have violated the state's ban on large gatherings.
Unkauf, earlier this month, questioned why Take a Bite was canceled but his event was allowed to proceed since both pertain to the restaurant industry, an essential service under state guidelines.
The annual food festival, Take a Bite, was deemed a nonessential gathering last week by county officials who said the event would violate the state's ban on large gatherings.
But while the Food Truck Corral attracts dozens each week, state guidelines make clear that food trucks are considered restaurants, Schrammel said.
That means they must comply only with the state guidance pertaining to the restaurant industry, which, for outdoor dining, require only social distancing and that everyone wear a mask when not seated. There are currently no capacity limits for outdoor dining.
"That's how they can do what they're doing there, because it specifically identifies food trucks under the guidelines," Schrammel said.
Take a Bite, he said, was deemed an "event" by the county, making it subject to the 50-person limit.
The Food Truck Corral returns to The Shirt Factory on Lawrence Street on Thursday from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Schrammel said he isn't expecting any issues, but added his department will follow up if any complaints are received.
"I don't foresee an issue, but if they can't maintain the social distancing that's required under the guidance, then of course we will have to look at that again," he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
