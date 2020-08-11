Shirt Factory's Food Truck Corral back on

Unkauf decided to cancel the event until the concerns could be addressed.

But some of the concerns centered around whether the event itself was allowed to take place given the state's ban on large gatherings of more than 50 people. Dozens flock to the popular event each week.

This year's Take a Bite, a weekly food-sampling festival hosted downtown, was canceled after being deemed a non-essential event by the county that would have violated the state's ban on large gatherings.

Unkauf, earlier this month, questioned why Take a Bite was canceled but his event was allowed to proceed since both pertain to the restaurant industry, an essential service under state guidelines.

But while the Food Truck Corral attracts dozens each week, state guidelines make clear that food trucks are considered restaurants, Schrammel said.

That means they must comply only with the state guidance pertaining to the restaurant industry, which, for outdoor dining, require only social distancing and that everyone wear a mask when not seated. There are currently no capacity limits for outdoor dining.

"That's how they can do what they're doing there, because it specifically identifies food trucks under the guidelines," Schrammel said.