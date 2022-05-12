Shirt Factory to host food truck benefit for Marathon Dance

GLENS FALLS — The Shirt Factory will host a food truck corral Friday to benefit the South High Marathon Dance from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The 45th annual Marathon Dance will take place at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury for the second straight year. While the dance is a private event, anyone who wants to donate to the cause can simply buy dinner from one of the many food trucks set up in the parking lot of The Shirt Factory.

“Come support the South High Marathon Dance. All you have to do is come have dinner,” said Eric Unkauf, owner of The Shirt Factory.

Some of the vendors on site will include Mean Max, Farmacy and Pies on Wheels. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the dance.

Unkauf said that along with food, patrons will be able to enjoy other activities at the benefit.

“We’ll drag out some of the stuff for the kids. The Lego tables, the street chalk and maybe some other stuff that’s freebies for the kids,” he said.

Tom Myott, an art teacher at South Glens Falls High School and tenant at The Shirt Factory with his art gallery in Room 102, will be selling official Marathon Dance merchandise from his room between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Unkauf described the benefit as a more low-key version of the standard Thursday Market and Food Truck Corral, which will return next Thursday.

This benefit food truck event will be concentrated to the parking lot at 21 Cooper St., according to Unkauf. He won’t be bringing out the bounce houses or setting up pony rides.

“We’re not using the front lawn yet until next week,” Unkauf said on Thursday afternoon.

There was discussion prior to last year’s food truck benefit about streaming the Marathon Dance on a flat screen, but that didn’t happen.

Unkauf said that he is not sure if the stream will be shown, but patrons with smartphones will be able to watch from the food truck corral.

“There will be plenty of outdoor seating. We’re going to set up our tents over a lot of the seating so people aren’t cooking in the sun,” he said. “It should be a good day.”

This year, more than 100 applications were submitted for Marathon Dance funding, which was narrowed to 28 individual and organization beneficiaries by a student committee.

Last year, roughly 60 applications were received, and the dance raised $506,013 for 24 beneficiaries.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

