Shirt Factory teeming with market and food options

GLENS FALLS — As dusk settled on the grounds of The Shirt Factory, families milled around, stopping to see the animals or eyeing last-minute trinkets before the vendors closed up. The weather was pleasant for an evening of perusing the many food options offered out of trucks or sold under large, striped tents. Some of the vendors were familiar veterans of the Thursday Market & Food Truck Corral and others were setting up shop for the first time. Kelsey Preston had a tent with tables displaying crystals and handmade jewelry. It was her first time at the weekly summer festival selling items from her company Opal Rose Co., founded in April 2021. Preston had a shelf just outside of her setup to attract customers displaying a collection of clear jars with a crystal dangling above a bed of herbs, flowers and smaller crystals. The Pendulum Jars are described as a user-guided experience allowing each customer to customize the contents of their jar, an idea she had after the birth of her second daughter. Rob Mastrantoni was also attending the event for the first time with his mobile wood-fired pizza oven in a prime location near one of the stages and the fresh-squeezed lemonade tent. “It’s my first summer doing mobile pizza making,” he said as he kneaded dough. “This has been great exposure.” The Sassy Sips tent was decorated in a bright sky-blue and white theme with shelves displaying customizable, hand-painted glassware. Joann Beasich said her business began after she painted some wine glasses for a baby shower. “I made them for the baby shower and everyone said, ‘These are great,’ so then I made them for my whole family and then they said, ‘You know you can sell these,’ so I did,” she said as she was packing up the display glasses at the end of the evening. This is Beasich’s fourth year at The Shirt Factory, but she said she thinks that the weather on some Thursdays affected the turnout this year. She said attendance seemed to be better in the beginning of the summer when the community was excited for the familiar event’s return. Thursday’s crowd still filled the picnic tables behind the large brick building well into the evening, eating from the surrounding options provided by the Mac Factor, as well as authentic rum-cakes and a sweet and savory crepe station. On the factory’s front lawn, the pony rides returned as always along with face painting and sand art activities for kids. The food trucks and vendors are at the Shirt Factory at 71 Lawrence St. in Glens Falls from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday until Sept. 8.