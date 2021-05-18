Shirt Factory in Glens Falls to require face masks at this week's food truck corral

He plans to check if each of the 36 vendors scheduled for this week’s event have been vaccinated and hopes to have plans in place next week that will allow him to distinguish who has been inoculated from those who haven’t, possibly through wristbands.

Until then, Unkauf is asking everyone in attendance to wear a mask when not seated and maintain 6 feet of social distancing so everyone can safely enjoy the event.

“All I can do is ask,” he said.

Under the state’s new guidelines, individuals who are fully inoculated no longer have to wear masks except when in schools, using public transportation or visiting a health care facility.

But private businesses can still require patrons to wear a mask, though many larger corporations, including Stewart’s Shops and Target, have announced they plan to relax their rules in light of the new guidelines.

Social distancing protocols must still be enforced, however, unless a business can prove every patron has been fully vaccinated.

Chief James Schrammel of the Glens Falls Fire Department said Unkauf’s decision to mandate masks “makes sense,” adding that businesses are still reacting to the new guidelines.