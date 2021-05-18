Shirt Factory in Glens Falls to require face masks at this week's food truck corral

GLENS FALLS — Eric Unkauf was set to move forward with his annual food truck corral at The Shirt Factory this week, but then Gov. Andrew Cuomo threw him for a loop on Monday.
The governor’s announcement that fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear a mask in most situations beginning Wednesday, a move in line with recent guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has The Shirt Factory’s owner trying to figure out how to safely host the popular event ahead of its kickoff event on Thursday.
Unkauf will be requiring everyone in attendance to wear a mask and maintain social distancing as he develops plans to allow inoculated individuals to eventually take off their masks while attending the weekly food truck corrals, which typically attract scores of people.
Still, he has some concerns.
“Honestly, I’m going to have the signs up that say wear a mask on the property, but I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “Unfortunately, this is happening a day before our event goes off.”
Citing a lack of manpower, Unkauf said he simply does not have the ability to check who has been vaccinated, adding the property, at the corner of Lawrence and Cooper streets, is “porous,” allowing individuals to come and go as they please from multiple directions.
He plans to check if each of the 36 vendors scheduled for this week’s event have been vaccinated and hopes to have plans in place next week that will allow him to distinguish who has been inoculated from those who haven’t, possibly through wristbands.
Until then, Unkauf is asking everyone in attendance to wear a mask when not seated and maintain 6 feet of social distancing so everyone can safely enjoy the event.
“All I can do is ask,” he said.
Under the state’s new guidelines, individuals who are fully inoculated no longer have to wear masks except when in schools, using public transportation or visiting a health care facility.
But private businesses can still require patrons to wear a mask, though many larger corporations, including Stewart’s Shops and Target, have announced they plan to relax their rules in light of the new guidelines.
Social distancing protocols must still be enforced, however, unless a business can prove every patron has been fully vaccinated.
Chief James Schrammel of the Glens Falls Fire Department said Unkauf’s decision to mandate masks “makes sense,” adding that businesses are still reacting to the new guidelines.
Schrammel, who has reviewed the safety plan for each event within the city since the pandemic hit, said businesses are going to have to develop their own plans in light of the new guidance, but noted it will likely take some time.
In the meantime, he’s asking everyone to act responsibly.
“It’s something that I think we have to take a step back and look and come up with a safe way to manage it,” he said.
Unkauf, meanwhile, has revamped the food truck corral this year, bringing back the pony rides and adding additional space for vendors in the parking lot of the Rock Hill Bakehouse & Café to maximize social distancing.
He’s expecting to make some additional tweaks to address crowding concerns and hopes to add additional vendors as the summer progresses.
“We’ve got to take it slow,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.