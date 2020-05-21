Shirt Factory food truck corral switches to drive-up only

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — The weather was warm and inviting late Thursday afternoon, but the only sign of the crowd that customarily fills the lawns and parking lots at the Shirt Factory for the weekly food truck corrals was a line of cars stretching down Cooper Street.

"It's all we can do," said Eric Unkauf, owner of the Shirt Factory and impresario of the corrals, which grew over the last couple of years to include pony rides, bounce houses and food and crafts of all sorts in a fairlike atmosphere.

That atmosphere was not evident Thursday, as a few vendors worked in masks, each in their own truck, and customers stayed in their cars, collecting orders they had phoned in.

This was the food corral pandemic-style, with care being taken not to transmit the coronavirus that has spread misery across New York and the globe.

"I'll be surprised if we can set up outdoor seating this summer," Unkauf said.

He calculated that, abiding by the 6-foot separation rule, perhaps two people could sit at each picnic table.

"It will probably be years before we can have bounce houses," he said. "They're little inflatable petri dishes."