QUEENSBURY — Brookfield Renewable will lower the water level at the Sherman Island Impoundment by more than 4 feet starting late Tuesday night and return to normal levels by Thursday, according to a news release.
The drawdown will help facilitate repair work and aid in the safety of the workers and is weather dependent.
Brookfield Renewable encourages the public be cautious when recreating around water as conditions can change unexpectedly.
If the public has any questions or concerns call Broofkield Renewable at 518-615-9357 or email Inquiries.Newyork@brookfieldrenewable.com.
