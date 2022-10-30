Sheriff's Office, others connect with community through Trunk-or-Treat

QUEENSBURY — Hundreds of ghouls, goblins and beyond attended the second annual Warren County Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday at the Warren County Municipal Center.

Kids collected their candy with blue skies above and met officers of the department at the interactive community event.

“This year we have beautiful weather and it’s a positive way to make memories with the Sheriff’s Office,” Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said.

LaFarr, patrol officers, emergency rescue personnel and other first responders celebrated with decorated vehicles and their families. Each trunk had a theme, including "Jurassic Park, "Monsters Inc." and "Toy Story."

“These are all our employees and their family members that dedicated their time to costumes and decorating their cars to spend time with the community,” he said. “And there’s not a dime of taxpayer money that goes into this. It’s all based on the generosity of others.”

The Sheriff’s Office received numerous bags of candy as donations from local businesses like Walmart, Adirondack Truck Repair, and many others. LaFarr smiled as he handed kids candy and said it’s all about connecting with the community.

“Ryan’s Country Farm heard of our event this week and donated two pallets of pumpkins for kids to take because they thought it would be nice for each kid to have one,” he said.

Katie Lambert attended the festivities with her son Owen, who was dressed as Sheriff Woody from "Toy Story." Owen may have been nervous about meeting others, but LaFarr was quick to mention how it’s interactions like what they had that breaks down barriers.

“For any child to have a happy and positive connection with us, whether it’s a patrolman, corrections, communications, is what’s important about today. It’s not just police officers here today. We have everyone on staff here and when people think of coming to the police station, sometimes they can be a little nervous like Owen was, and we want them to have happy memories of the department,” he said.

Kids were able to familiarize themselves with emergency response vehicles from the everyday patrol car to the emergency response squad truck.

“They can walk in, check them out, and really take their time,” he said.

LaFarr said that the first Trunk-or-Treat they planned was vehicle-oriented and was a jam-packed day. He said that it was difficult to navigate due to all the traffic, which is why they thought of the walk-through instead.

“We saw the impact COVID had on Halloween so we had a drive-through with 22 stations last year. The amount of traffic that it created was too much, so we made it a walk-through this year and it’s working out a lot better,” he said.

The staff loves the event just as much as the kids, he said.

“As a sheriff, you ask your staff to get involved with something like this and you never know how they are going to respond but they love it, they get into it, and they might just be having more fun than the kids,” he said.

LaFarr said he wants families planning on trick-or-treating on Monday night to remain safe by using sidewalks, reflective or bright colors, and for younger kids to be accompanied by an adult.

“Most importantly, when kids get home they should have an adult inspect all their candy,” he said.