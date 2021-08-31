 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff's Office investigating Queensbury crash
0 comments
alert

Sheriff's Office investigating Queensbury crash

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Emergency crews on Tuesday afternoon responded to a crash at the intersection of Dix Avenue and Route 254. 

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation, but the agency declined to provide details on the crash when contacted by The Post-Star on Tuesday afternoon. Additional information is expected to be released later Tuesday.  

Traffic at the intersection of Dix Avenue and Route 254 was diverted beginning 3:56 p.m., according to 511NY. 

It's unclear how many were injured and whether anyone involved in the accident died.  

This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com. 

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

0 comments
0
0
0
5
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stefanik: Biden has 'blood on his hands'
Local

Stefanik: Biden has 'blood on his hands'

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik on Thursday said President Joseph Biden is unfit to serve in the wake of the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan that killed a dozen U.S. service members. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Saving a life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News