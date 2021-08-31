Sheriff's Office investigating Queensbury crash

QUEENSBURY — Emergency crews on Tuesday afternoon responded to a crash at the intersection of Dix Avenue and Route 254.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation, but the agency declined to provide details on the crash when contacted by The Post-Star on Tuesday afternoon. Additional information is expected to be released later Tuesday.

Traffic at the intersection of Dix Avenue and Route 254 was diverted beginning 3:56 p.m., according to 511NY.

It's unclear how many were injured and whether anyone involved in the accident died.

This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.

