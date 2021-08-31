Sheriff's Office investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Emergency crews on Tuesday afternoon responded to a fatal motorcycle crash at the intersection of Dix Avenue and Quaker Road.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office received 911 reports of a motorcycle versus car crash at approximately 2:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Investigators determined that Gary P. Pecor, 57, of Glens Falls, was driving a 1998 Yamaha motorcycle westerly on Quaker Road when he entered the intersection at Dix Avenue.

At the same time, 62-year-old Brian T. Allen of Bolton, who was traveling easterly on Quaker Road in a 2015 Honda CR-V, was attempting to make a left turn onto Dix Avenue and drove into Pecor's path, police said.

Pecor died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, but the accident remains under investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit with assistance by the Criminal Investigation Unit.

State police, South Queensbury Fire Department, Bay Ridge Rescue Squad, West Glens Falls Rescue Squad and members of the Warren County and Queensbury departments of public works all assisted at the scene.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

