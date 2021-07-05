 Skip to main content
Sheriff's office investigating fatal boat crash on Saratoga Lake
SARATOGA — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday boat crash that killed a 20-year-old Ballston Spa man.

Ian Gerber was found dead shortly after police responded to the crash on Saratoga Lake at 7:01 p.m. 

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Additional details will not be released until Tuesday, according to a news release.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any pertinent information is asked to contact Investigator R. Zalucky at rzalucky@saratogacountyny.gov or Investigator M. Robinson at mrobinson@saratogaconty.gov

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Malta Ridge Fire, New York State Park Police and Malta-Stillwater EMS. 

