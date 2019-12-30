Sheriff York prepares for retirement, with eye on future

QUEENSBURY — The office that Warren County Sheriff Bud York has used for the past 12 years is nearly empty, as York prepares to turn it over to Sheriff-elect James LaFarr on Wednesday.

"I've been taking a box a day home for about the last two weeks," he said.

The current chapter of a law enforcement career that began 42 1/2 years ago is coming to an end at midnight Tuesday, when the 68-year-old York will finish his third term as Warren County sheriff. York has no regrets about deciding not to seek reelection and is happy about what he was able to accomplish as sheriff as the next phase of his life begins

"I'm ready for a change," he said. "We did some good things here. I enjoyed it. I think in the 12 years I have been here, we have made it a better place."

Leaving his position as sheriff may not mean the end of his law enforcement career, though.

York, a Republican, is a finalist for an appointed position as U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of New York, based in Albany. He was one of two people who interviewed for the job last year in Washington, D.C. If he's offered the job, he said he will take it.