Jim LaFarr won’t formally start as Warren County’s new sheriff until Jan. 1, but Sheriff Bud York is allowing his successor to handle the budget for 2020 as he prepares to take office.
LaFarr is a major in the Sheriff’s Office and won the Republican primary for sheriff in June, beating Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree. Lamouree announced last month he would not continue his campaign for the November general election, so LaFarr is operating as the presumed sheriff come next year.
LaFarr had headed the agency’s internal affairs division in recent years, but York (who had endorsed Lamouree) is working with him so he can learn other aspects of the operation, including budgeting.
LaFarr met with the county Board of Supervisors budget team this week to go over his spending plan for his first year in office and said he was grateful to get a head start. Numbers weren’t available, but he is looking to hold the line on areas that can be controlled, he said. Salaries are set by labor contracts.
He also has been working to learn how to administer state grants, recently applying to renew a state grant for the dispatch center.
“I’m learning a little more each day,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for us. Otherwise, I’d be four months behind.”
Lamouree left the sheriff’s office Aug. 30 to take a job in the private sector, as LaFarr has selected former sheriff’s Investigator Terry Comeau to be his undersheriff, and he will start that position on Jan. 1. York said Lamouree worked with LaFarr to help him learn the ins and outs of the budget.
“Shawn spent a lot of time working with him (Lafarr) to show him how it works,” York said.
Lamouree oversaw a number of aspects of the office, which will be delegated to others for the rest of the year as LaFarr gets his feet under him. Lamouree headed the Warren County Emergency Response Team, a special weapons and tactics team made up of sheriff’s officers and Glens Falls Police officers, and sheriff’s Lt. Pete DiFiore will pick up those duties.
York came into office 12 years ago with a budget set by the sheriff who preceded him, Larry Cleveland, and had to learn it during his first year in office.
Lafarr said he has met with the remainder of the agency’s command staff, and they plan to stay on during his administration. He said he does plan to eliminate a jail inspector position, which York created and that had been controversial with many in the jail during a wave of correction officer departures early in York’s tenure.
LaFarr said the person in the position would not be laid off and would be offered another job in the jail, but his understanding is she does not plan to stay with the department.
There are many aspects to the job for LaFarr to learn, York said, including learning how to deal with “viper politicians.”
