Warren County Sheriff Bud York does not plan to replace his second-in-command, Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree, when Lamouree leaves the department for a job in the private sector in the coming weeks.

York plans to leave the position vacant for the remaining months of his term. Under the department's chain of command, sheriff's Maj. Jim LaFarr, who is their heir apparent to the sheriff position come Jan. 1, is the next in line when the undersheriff is not available.