Sheriff's deputy accused of child sexual assaults

MALTA — A veteran Saratoga County sheriff's deputy was arrested Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting two children, according to police.
Steven E. Willetts, 40, of Malta, was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree criminal sexual act, both felonies, after an investigation in recent days by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. He was arraigned in Malta Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.
The charges allege he had "deviate sexual intercourse" with two children, one under the age of 11 and the other younger than 13, police said. Police believe there were multiple incidents with the older girl over a period of at least three months, according to the Sheriff's Office.
He was acquainted with the alleged victims, and the sexual assaults did not occur while he was on duty with the Sheriff's Office.
Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said police received complaints about possible sexual assaults on Saturday, and Willetts was arrested after sheriff's investigators looked into the matter
"It's a sad day," Zurlo said. "This is not a reflection of the men and women who work here who continue to do good work. But we'll deal with it."
Willetts has been with the Sheriff's Office for 12 years, mainly working the overnight shift in the central part of the county. He was suspended without pay pending formal disciplinary action. He was paid $72,923 last year.
It was unclear whether he had retained counsel as of Monday morning.
Zurlo said the investigation was continuing as of Monday, and more charges are possible.
Anyone with information in the case was asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 518-885-6761.
First-degree criminal sexual act is punishable by up to 25 years in state prison.
