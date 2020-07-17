Sheriff rescinds son's hiring after Warren County board enforces nepotism policy

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr on Friday agreed to rescind the appointment of his son to the Sheriff's Office after the Board of Supervisors told him that his hiring violates the ethics policy.
The board met in an hourlong executive session with LaFarr to discuss the appointment of Tanner LaFarr to a road patrol officer position.
After returning to public session, Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover introduced a resolution requiring the sheriff and all county employees to enforce the nepotism law, which was passed in 2014 and says: “no Warren County officer or employee may supervise a relative in the performance of the relative’s official powers or duties.”
“The Warren County Board of Supervisors directs county Sheriff LaFarr and all county departments to cease and desist in this appointment in violation of our local law,” Conover said.
The board also instructed the county attorney and outside legal counsel to take any necessary steps to ensure compliance with the local law, which could include bringing a lawsuit.
The motion passed unanimously.
Conover said he hoped that this resolution would suffice and legal action would not be necessary.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said LaFarr called him in the afternoon after the board’s meeting and said he respected its decision and would rescind the hiring.
LaFarr had said previously that he did not believe the nepotism law applied in this case because civil service rules dictate the procedures. As an independently elected official, the sheriff has what is called “joint public employer” status with the county, which gives him authority over hiring decisions.
He said he removed himself from the hiring process, and Undersheriff Terry Comeau and three administrative lieutenants vetted the candidates.
However, Moore said outside legal counsel told the board that because ultimately LaFarr signs the document approving the hiring, it violates the policy.
“As the elected sheriff, he has the legal appointment authority and he has the legal supervisory authority over the whole department. Neither of those things can be delegated,” Moore said.
LaFarr took that position seriously and made the right decision, according to Moore.
“I think this is probably behind us now,” he said.
During the meeting, board members also took time to praise LaFarr for his stewardship of the department so far.
Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said he wanted to thank LaFarr for personally handling a situation involving a person who was having an issue with an Airbnb and threatened to take the law into his own hands if it was not addressed.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said LaFarr is doing a great job and hopes he would respect the resolution.
LaFarr did not return a Post-Star message seeking comment on Friday afternoon.
To be hired, the candidates pass a civil service test and had to pass a physical agility test and psychological and medical examination.
Tanner LaFarr placed third on the civil service list with a score of 85 and was appointed on July 1 of this year.
Other new hires include Patrick W. Mellon Jr., who also got 85 on the test and placed fourth. He was appointed on July 3.
Rounding out the new hires is Brandon Combs, who scored 80, and Michael A. Baker II, who received a score of 75.
Combs was hired on July 10, and Baker was appointed on Wednesday.
The test was given in December 2017 and the list created on February 2018. The candidate who scored first did not accept the position for whatever reason. The second-highest scorer was James Reihl, who was appointed on June 1, 2018.
The current list runs through February 2022. Combs and Baker ranked 10th and 11th, respectively, on the list. The other candidates higher than them on the list either have taken other positions or did not qualify for some other reason.
