Sheriff rescinds son's hiring after Warren County board enforces nepotism policy

LaFarr had said previously that he did not believe the nepotism law applied in this case because civil service rules dictate the procedures. As an independently elected official, the sheriff has what is called “joint public employer” status with the county, which gives him authority over hiring decisions.

He said he removed himself from the hiring process, and Undersheriff Terry Comeau and three administrative lieutenants vetted the candidates.

However, Moore said outside legal counsel told the board that because ultimately LaFarr signs the document approving the hiring, it violates the policy.

“As the elected sheriff, he has the legal appointment authority and he has the legal supervisory authority over the whole department. Neither of those things can be delegated,” Moore said.

LaFarr took that position seriously and made the right decision, according to Moore.

“I think this is probably behind us now,” he said.

During the meeting, board members also took time to praise LaFarr for his stewardship of the department so far.