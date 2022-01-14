Sheriff releases a statement about the deaths in Salem

SALEM — The Washington County Sheriff's Office on Friday released a statement regarding the investigation into the two bodies found in Salem earlier this week.

According to the sheriff's office, the bodies of 73-year-old Deborah Moffitt and 66-year-old David Moffitt were found on Jan. 10, after police were called to conduct a welfare check on the couple from a concerned party.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but no criminal activity is believed to be involved. Any one with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Investigation Unit.

Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy reminded residents to check on neighbors and loved ones during the colder months and contact the police or social services if there are any concerns.

It was previously reported that the house was 30 degrees when the bodies were found.

The police have not yet released a cause of death.

