New York State Police responded to and now are investigating a motor vehicle accident in Queensbury on Thursday, Sept. 7 involving a vehicle being hit by a motorcyclist, police said.

Around 6 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Main Street and Big Boom Road in the Town of Queensbury, just west of Northway Exit 18, for a report of a car verses motorcycle accident.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was transported to Glens Falls Hospital and later transferred to Albany Medical Center.

Police said that a preliminary investigation determined that the driver of the motorcycle, Trevin J. Schwenk, 35, of Glens Falls, ran a red light, and hit another vehicle.

Schwenk was ejected from the motorcycle and was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment, according to police.

The case remains open as investigation is ongoing.