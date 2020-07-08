Sheriff LaFarr's son hired for officer position in Warren County

At that time, LaFarr told Moore, the county administrator, that he would consider resigning if his son was barred from working for the department. He said it was Tanner’s dream to work for the same agency where his father has spent his career.

LaFarr later backed off on that resignation threat, saying it was made in the passion of the moment.

Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said Wednesday he does not believe the matter is clear cut and the county attorney is reviewing the issue.

“We’re still thinking about it. I do believe it will become an issue,” he said.

Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, chairman of the Personnel Committee, said a couple of supervisors had contacted him last week about the hiring, but he had not received anything directly from LaFarr.

Simpson said he believes that the sheriff does have the authority to make appointments, with the county controlling the department’s budget.

He said he had asked for information from Thomas about the anti-nepotism policy and had not received anything.

“I need clarification on the process of what we can and can’t do to stay in line with our law,” Simpson said.