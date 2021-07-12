Sheriff hires son after nepotism policy changed

“As long as they complete everything necessary under the competitive civil service (process) under New York state, they would be eligible for hire,” LaFarr said.

For a non-civil service position, the application would have to go to the county Board of Supervisors or the county Ethics Board for a review and determination.

LaFarr said Tanner will not be reporting to him. Other administrators will supervise his work and review his performance.

LaFarr said the department publicizes the civil service tests the best it can.

“We want to do everything in our power to ensure that we recruit every good candidate,” he said.

When asked if he thought the increased scrutiny of police departments nationwide was a factor in the lack of applicants, LaFarr said he was not sure. He pointed out he is not just having trouble finding uniformed officers.

For example, he has been working since January to get the communications center staff up to full strength and has been unable to do so. Typically, that department has had low turnover.

The issue may be the salary and benefits offered when compared to the private sector. His employees seem to enjoy the work they are doing, he said.