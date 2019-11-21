Warren County Sheriff-elect Jim LaFarr and county leaders are working to figure out whether the county Sheriff's Office can hire LaFarr's son to work as a road patrol officer, a debate that led to LaFarr telling the county administrator last week he would consider resigning if his son was barred from working for the department.
At issue is whether the county's nepotism policy, adopted in 2014 and attached to the online version of this article, would prohibit LaFarr's son, Tanner, from working for the Sheriff's Office when his father is the boss.
County leaders believe it would apply to the LaFarrs' situation.
The debate led to a conversation between county Administrator Ryan Moore and Jim LaFarr last week, in which LaFarr indicated he might resign if his position blocked his son from being hired, according to an email between Moore and supervisors that was obtained by The Post-Star.
Jim LaFarr said this week he was not considering resigning, and that his "passion" led to the comment.
"I'm not going anywhere. I am committed to the residents of Warren County," he said.
Whether Tanner LaFarr will be able to work for his father's agency while he is sheriff remains to be determined.
Tanner LaFarr, 21, has worked as a Lake George village peace officer in recent summers, including this summer, and is third on the county's civil service test list for consideration when road patrol officer positions open up at the Sheriff's Office.
Jim LaFarr said it has been his son's dream since he was a child to work for the agency where his father spent his career.
"He doesn't want to work for the State Police or any other agency. He wants to work for the Warren County Sheriff's Office like his father," the sheriff-elect said this week.
But the county's ethics policy includes a section that governs employees working with direct relatives, and it says, "No Warren County officer or employee may supervise a relative in the performance of the relative's official power or duties" or "participate" in a decision to hire, promote or discipline a relative.
Jim LaFarr said he would not take part in the hiring process or supervisory process for his son, should a determination be made that he was to be hired. He said the office's sergeants, lieutenants and the undersheriff would supervise his son if he was hired.
"We'll take a look at it all if the time comes, if we have to have the conversation," Jim LaFarr said.
Jim LaFarr said there is precedent for sheriffs hiring their sons, as two sons of Albany County's sheriff work for the department, and former Washington County Sheriff Roger Leclaire had his son work for him as a road patrol officer.
County leaders, though, say what's done in other counties does not pertain to Warren County, whose policy seems to ban the practice, and where the sheriff has ultimate supervisory duties for his agency.
"The sheriff is the legal appointing authority," Moore said.
Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, said he believes the county's ethics policy would seem to apply to the situation should Tanner LaFarr seek a job with the Sheriff's Office.
Jim LaFarr, a major with the office until sworn in as sheriff on Jan. 1, said he expects two road patrol officer positions to open up early next year when his position is backfilled. A new sergeant position will be created, too, to handle evidence duties needed because of changes to state law about providing evidence to defendants in criminal cases.
