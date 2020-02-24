Sheriff changes school resource officer program to recruit officers

Officials at one local school district will increase pay for school officers and the Warren County Sheriff's Office will change its school resource officer program to attract more officers.

The Hadley-Luzerne district is seeking a state waiver to increase school resource officer pay to $40,000 annually, Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said Monday. The district has had trouble filling one of its two officer positions, and having recently filled the second spot, wants to seek to increase the pay to hold onto the officers, LaFarr said.

State law generally allows retired police officers to receive up to $35,000 while continuing to receive a state pension under a change that takes effect this year, an increase from $30,000 last year and previous years. But a waiver could allow the district to go above that.

The school district will pay the tab.

The program uses recently retired police officers to serve in schools, but LaFarr said the department has found that many retirees don’t want the full-time work of a school job. In addition to being in school buildings for school days, most districts also want the officers to attend after-school events.

That has resulted in school officer position openings in some districts.