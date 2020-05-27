Sheriff: Ambulance should not have pursued vehicle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOREAU — Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said an Argyle Rescue Squad ambulance should not have been chasing a vehicle that emergency personnel observed operating at a high rate of speed.

Multiple witnesses told The Post-Star that on Monday they had seen an ambulance traveling on Route 197 into Moreau in pursuit of a speeding car.

Murphy confirmed that the incident happened at about 10:40 a.m.

The Argyle ambulance was on the way back from Glens Falls Hospital, when the ambulance driver contacted dispatchers about an erratic vehicle driving on Route 197 in Moreau.

The vehicle was heading toward Fort Edward and the ambulance was pursuing the vehicle.

“Our shift supervisor advised dispatch to radio the ambulance and tell him to discontinue or when they got into Washington County, they’d both get ticketed,” he said in an email.

Murphy said only law enforcement can make traffic stops.

“My office has a very strict pursuit policy, which includes a supervisor being notified,” he said.

The Argyle Rescue Squad is handling the incident internally, according to Murphy.