Shepard Park Beach getting a fence

LAKE GEORGE — Shepard Park Beach will soon be fenced in.

The Village Board on Monday approved a contract to erect a 5-foot tall commercial-grade fence around the small beach located in the center of the village to keep swimmers out after hours.

Mayor Robert Blais said the decision to install the fence is the most “logical and safe thing” to protect the village going forward.

“We had to position a peace officer there on many nights just patrolling the beach. He or she would have a tremendous time trying to keep people out of the water,” he said.

Blais said the village has been warned twice by the state’s Department of Health, which regulates beaches, about keeping swimmers out of water when there are no lifeguards on duty.

Several board members, including Raymond Perry, were reluctant to approve the project, citing concerns about the appearance.

“I hate the looks of it,” Perry said.

Siena Fencing Co. was awarded the $20,000 contract.

Three gates will be installed as part of the project, including a 6-foot-wide gate at the entrance of the beach where the handicap ramp is located.