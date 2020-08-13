Shelters of Saratoga names Vaughn as new executive director

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Shelters of Saratoga, one of the area’s leading homeless service providers and operator of Saratoga County’s Code Blue program, has hired Duane Vaughn to be its new executive director.
Vaughn will start with the organization on Sept. 7, according to a news release.
He served as executive director for the Tri-County United Way for the last four years and was previously the executive director for 13 years of WAIT House, an emergency and transitional shelter program for homeless youths in Glens Falls. With the WAIT House, Vaughn opened the emergency shelter program in December 2003 and the transitional living program for homeless pregnant and parenting youths in July 2010.
Vaughn was hired by Shelters after an extensive search led by the SOS board of directors, according to the news release.
“We are confident that Duane’s leadership will help Shelters of Saratoga continue to expand and strengthen its mission of providing individuals with safe shelter, supportive services and sustainable strategies to end homelessness in the greater Saratoga region,” said Peter Capozzola, SOS board chairman.
Vaughn lives in West Fort Ann with his wife, Mindy Wilson, and dog, Oliver.
The Tri-County United Way organization praised Vaughn's leadership and commitment to the community he served.
“Duane has been invaluable to the success of Tri-County United Way since becoming executive director in 2016. His organizational skills and true care for the disadvantaged in our area have come at a crucial time. He has become an integral and important leader in our community. His presence and leadership will be missed greatly, but we wish him only the best in his new position,” said David Krogmann, board president of the Tri-County United Way.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.