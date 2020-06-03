Shear delight: Hair salons, stores, professional services reopen their doors

Chloe Suprenant, 5, jumped for joy in Joann Fabric and Crafts in Queensbury on reopening day.
Wednesday was the start of Phase 2 for the Capital Region, which includes Warren and Washington counties. That meant retail stores could let customers in, hair salons could give haircuts and most professional services could reopen.
Dentists and orthodontists were allowed to open Monday, and outdoor dining at restaurants will start Thursday.
For Chloe, it was the first time she’d been on a shopping trip in three months. She was delighted, even though her mask kept falling down.
Her mother, Melissa Suprenant, picked up a child-size mask atann’s, as well as embroidery supplies — a craft she’s picked up during the quarantine.
Until now, she had only gone out for essentials, but she said it was time to reopen.
“If you’re socially distancing, you should be fine,” she said, adding eagerly, “We hear Hobby Lobby is open, too. We’re going there next.”
Chloe’s family wasn’t the only one delighted to be out Wednesday. Shoppers were thrilled to finally be going out for non-essentials.
“This is wonderful!” said Mary Demetras, as her hair was cut at Hair Studio One in Moreau.
She missed socializing with her hair stylist. She was scared of catching coronavirus at first, she said, but “I’m over that.”
The feeling was mutual among nearly every shopper.
“I’m not personally worried,” said Zoe Morgan of Warrensburg.
Her friend, Angie Miller of Warrensburg, joined her on a shopping trip to Joann’s for room decorations.
“At first I was scared, but especially in this area, it’s not as bad,” Miller said.
Business owners might be feeling differently. Many independent businesses did not open Wednesday, including SportsZone in Queensbury.
On the front door, workers posted that SportsZone would not open until Phase 2 but that it was also “targeting June 12 to reopen with preventive measures.”
FYE, Tuesday Morning and other stores in Queensbury were all closed.
The few businesses that opened were rewarded with plenty of customers.
“People have been really waiting to see me,” said Bev Saunders, owner of Saunders Gallery of Fine Art in Glens Falls.
She does custom framing, and last week she was organizing one-on-one appointments and curbside pickup.
It’s been going very well.
“I feel like I’m too small to fail,” she said. “My landlord reduced the rent. I don’t have any employees. I was able to get unemployment.”
Technically, she could have started curbside pickup two weeks ago, but she didn’t know it until last week.
“That was what was difficult — understanding when and where,” she said.
Getting deliveries of mats, glass and frames has also been complicated. One delivery, made in March, just arrived Monday. The company she ordered from is in Rhode Island and had to get special permission to get back to Rhode Island after the delivery. A second order, from a warehouse near New York City, has been delayed because the warehouse had to close when an employee tested positive for coronavirus. She’s not expecting to get that delivery for at least another two weeks.
At Bargain Box Consignments in South Glens Falls, people were eagerly buying clothes on the first day. The store has not been open at all, even for curbside pickup. While owner Leslie Marciano waited out the quarantine, she cleaned the entire store, renovated the changing rooms and painted.
"It's been hard but we're hanging in there," she said. "This store has been in my family since 1973 and I just prayed this wouldn't be the end of it."
Some shoppers confessed to some concern about going out.
“It’s nerve-wracking to have everything back opening,” said Deb Hanna of Queensbury.
She brought her daughter to Staples, which was allowed to stay open throughout the pandemic, for supplies for a school art project.
Gabriel Alagna of Glens Falls said he’s hoping people keep wearing masks and staying apart.
“I think it’s wonderful that things are starting to open up. I’m very happy to be out,” he said after buying a gift for his parents. “But I think people still have to be careful. Things opening doesn’t mean the virus is gone."
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
