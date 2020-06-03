Shear delight: Hair salons, stores, professional services reopen their doors

It’s been going very well.

“I feel like I’m too small to fail,” she said. “My landlord reduced the rent. I don’t have any employees. I was able to get unemployment.”

Technically, she could have started curbside pickup two weeks ago, but she didn’t know it until last week.

“That was what was difficult — understanding when and where,” she said.

Getting deliveries of mats, glass and frames has also been complicated. One delivery, made in March, just arrived Monday. The company she ordered from is in Rhode Island and had to get special permission to get back to Rhode Island after the delivery. A second order, from a warehouse near New York City, has been delayed because the warehouse had to close when an employee tested positive for coronavirus. She’s not expecting to get that delivery for at least another two weeks.

At Bargain Box Consignments in South Glens Falls, people were eagerly buying clothes on the first day. The store has not been open at all, even for curbside pickup. While owner Leslie Marciano waited out the quarantine, she cleaned the entire store, renovated the changing rooms and painted.