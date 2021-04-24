Shear bliss: Washington County Fiber Tour returns after missing 2020

Most of the goods are produced on the farm. “All the dying is done here at the farm,” Faith Perkins said. “The garments have been knitted or woven here.”

A few miles away, Ray and Beth Olson had opened Lily of the Valley Farm to the tour for the first time. Beth Olson credited Karin Kennedy of Ensign Brook Farm and Mary Jeanne Packer of Battenkill Fibers Carding and Spinning Mill for restarting the tour.

“We’re very excited to get on the tour,” Olson said. The self-guided tour was drawing a “very good group of folks. This gives us an opportunity to get what we do out there.”

The Olsons have a flock of 10 sheep yielding various kinds of fiber. Two black Gotland rams, up for sale, were visiting from Sheep in Wool Clothing in Nassau. Dan Fancett, the Olsons’ grandson, is engaged to the shepherd there, he said.

Gotlands, a Swedish breed, are dual purpose meat and wool sheep, Fancett said. He’d brought a trimmed and hand-stamped sheep’s hide, a traditional Swedish way of making blankets and wall coverings.

“We can get some networking here and eventually have a stand at our own farm,” he said.

The Olsons were selling raw wool, yarn, and hand-knitted garments.